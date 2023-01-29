Unlocking Possibilities: These Startups Harness the Power of Deep Tech





New Delhi: India’s growth as a top 3 startup ecosystem is due to its thriving entrepreneurial community, innovative thinking and widespread adoption of digital technologies. Deep tech startups are organizations that specialize in using advanced new age technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data science, quantum computing, robotics, etc. . Research-based disruptive innovation is at the core of deep tech startups born out of his STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) lab at a research institute. These companies aim to solve critical problems and challenges. The Government of India has recognized these developments and launched initiatives such as the Atal New India Challenge, which leverages platforms to promote innovation hubs, start-ups and other areas driven by technology. development. Such startups have grown by 53% over the past decade and account for his 12% of the total startup ecosystem. This puts India’s deep tech ecosystem on par with the developed countries of the US, China, Israel and Europe, with nearly 500 companies providing patented solutions, making India a global tech powerhouse. We are accelerating our goal of becoming Deep Tech startups provide solutions across industries such as healthcare, defense, space, BFSI, and education. Simplify complex operations such as automation and cybersecurity for customers and enterprises. Deep technology can also be found in agriculture, banking, education, transportation, logistics, environmental technology, aviation, life sciences, and more. These startups have created more than 4,000 jobs for him across 14 potential unicorn companies, with growth expected to double by 2026. Xelpmoc Design is a deep technology startup founded in 2015 that leverages technology, data science and design to improve business performance. Along with a wide range of services including web application, prototype and thematic product development, we help companies identify opportunities, optimize business processes, differentiate themselves from competitors and prepare for the future with the latest technology. Provide data science and analytical assistance. Xelpmocs’ product, X-Pand, leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to provide real-time insights while considering all relevant data points to help retailers identify likely locations. help. In many ways, by making your brand more efficient and improving how you identify opportunities for optimization. Large amounts of unstructured data powered by data science and machine learning lead to improved performance, achievement of goals, and progress toward short- and long-term goals. Chattopadhyay has been added, an ecosystem that tackles local and global challenges with better connectivity and stronger local and global challenges, from the lab to the marketplace. With the ongoing wave of digitization, it is imperative that businesses become part of the digital revolution. However, 78% of businesses struggle to outsource their digital business requirements. Expand My Business is India’s first managed B2B digital services platform, focused on providing business solutions for IT development, marketing services and deep technology support. Founded in 2018 and based in Gurgaon, Expand My Business recognizes the growing need for digital services for businesses, including SMEs, start-ups and large corporations, and offers services such as mobile app development, games, development, branding, UI and more. We provide services. /UX Design, 2D & 3D Video Animation, Digital Marketing and more. The startup has served banking and finance, education and learning, fashion and lifestyle, logistics, transportation, real estate, healthcare, e-commerce and a myriad of other sectors.Nishant, founder and CEO of Expand My Business Behl said, “With the increasing digitization of the sector, there is a great need for a marketplace that meets the needs of brands.In this journey, the biggest challenge for brands will be trustworthiness to meet their various IT and digital marketing requirements. With over 86% of companies struggling to outsource their digital business requirements, in such a scenario the market is turning to trusted IT and marketing partners for brands to serve all their needs We provide a one-stop platform that enables you to: These solution providers not only meet your business requirements, but also accelerate your overall growth trajectory. EMB has over 1500 professionals with cross-industry expertise Together with our verified distributors and partners, we are working to enable companies around the world to achieve such growth in 2023.” Another deep tech startup serving the Aadhar ecosystem is Syntizen. We provide state governments and private businesses with innovative, world-class, technology-driven solutions, enabling them to take advantage of digital affiliation services, grant management systems, attendance solutions, offline e-KYC, and more. Syntizen enables agencies and organizations to onboard customers with seamless identity checks, enabling efficient service delivery to governments. The global landscape of business is evolving rapidly and the need for digital transformation is consistent across the globe. Noventiq, a global solution and service provider for digital transformation and cybersecurity, has enabled this specific transformation and facilitation of his 75,000+ companies worldwide, bringing customers to over 100 best-in-class We are tied to IT vendors. The company helps organizations transform and operate efficiently and securely in the growing digital economy. The ongoing impact of digitization has also changed the communications of some businesses, offering enhanced customer experiences to improve brand engagement. Integrating multiple communication platforms and leveraging intelligent conversational AI, Haptik helps brands enable and deliver seamless experiences and help customers find the right information through their channel of choice. Haptiks’ innovative technology also helps companies gain real-time conversational data insights for scalable reliability and performance to drive overall business growth.Swapan Rajdev – co-founder of Haptik Manager and CTO Swapan Rajdev says Deep technology is becoming more and more popular in many industries and the future looks very promising. To ensure the sustained growth of the Indian Startup His ecosystem, organizations need to focus on the adoption of Deep His technology while ensuring that its use is maximized. After all, it is the constant emergence of new technologies that further drives our progress! By leveraging advanced technologies such as conversational commerce, Haptik is helping Indian unicorns become global leaders in the deep tech sector. We help you stay competitive. Our cutting-edge solutions have enabled companies to persevere and thrive in this ever-changing landscape. With technological advances such as 5G, understandable AI, quantum computing, cloud-native technology, and customer data platforms, the future of deep tech looks promising. By overcoming challenges such as funding, talent, market access and research leadership, deep technology could play a major role in India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, with significant impact across the industry. is hidden.

