ChatGPT Could Break Google in 2 Years, Gmail Creator Says





ChatGPT could break Google in up to a year or two, says Gmail creator Paul Buccheit. Buccheit believes ChatGPT will eliminate Search, Google’s most profitable product. And even if the global search engine giant somehow catches up with artificial intelligence, it won’t be able to fully deploy without destroying the most valuable parts of the business. .

OpenAIs Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer or ChatGPT has been widely known since its November 2022 launch. It’s basically a prototype chatbot that uses AI to understand and respond to text. The real kicker is that it’s designed to speak naturally to domains that have long been considered Google’s strengths. So far, the results have been astonishing, even unrealistic, giving enough confidence to OpenAI that there has been a sharp surge in usage around the world. Explore paid version.

Unsurprisingly, the rise and popularity of chatbots has alarmed Mountain View, with CEO Sundar Pichai apparently issuing Code Red and calling on Larry Page and Sergey Brin to help advance AI projects at Google. I was. The New York Times recently reported that Google will demonstrate a version of its search engine with chatbot capabilities this year and is developing more than 20 AI products that it believes will compete with ChatGPT. More details will be revealed at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 developer conference.

It may only be a year or two before Google is completely screwed up. Buccheit said on Twitter that AI will eliminate the most profitable search engine result pages and that even if AI catches up, it will fully deploy AI without destroying the most valuable parts of the business. I added that it is not possible. !

ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5. GPT-3.5 is a large-scale language model that uses deep learning techniques (both supervised and augmented) to provide theoretically detailed responses to provide unambiguous answers to queries across multiple domains. While inherently designed for human-like conversation/interaction, ChatGPT can do much more, from writing and debugging complex computer programs to writing poetry. Its predecessor only allowed text prompts and generated its own text, but ChatGPT or GPT 3.5 is more appealing.

But even that has its limits. OpenAI publicly acknowledges that ChatGPT may produce plausible-sounding but inaccurate or nonsensical answers. He seems to know very little about events that will occur after 2021, and is prone to misinformation and prejudice.

Read also | Decoding ChatGPT: All there is to know about OpenAI’s new chatbot Internet, but it seems you don’t get enough

