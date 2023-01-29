Infosys brings latest kitbag of tech tricks to Australian Open





Now in its fifth year of digital partnership between Tennis Australia and multinational technology consulting and services company Infosys, the Australian Open continues to deliver fresh innovation.

It may not attract as much attention and fanfare as Nick Kyrgios’ tweener, but global tech consultants Infosys have been hitting Melbourne Park every year in recent years with their own kit bag of fancy new tricks. increase.

Infosys, a technology partner of Tennis Australia since 2018, has returned to this year’s Australian Open with a range of new innovations for the fans and players who may already be making an impact on the court.

Most notably, Infosys will upgrade its Player Portal this year to provide players and coaches with new AI-generated game and competitive insights. Players with previous winning performances to spice them up before the match.

The Opponent Trends feature allows players to easily analyze the strengths and weaknesses of their fellow opponents.

But we see a shared vision of previously banned in-game coaching being allowed at the Australian Open, with coaches and support staff staring at screens in player boxes and perhaps leveraging real-time Infosys data feeds. And when Yannik Sinner pushed into the fifth in his fourth-round matchup against Stefanos Tsitsipas after rubbing down two sets, perhaps behind a slight readjustment of position dictated by the box. , which already seems to have had some impact.

Additionally, the company has incorporated a newly introduced real-time win prediction feature, enhancing many of the existing Match Center 2.0 fan engagement features available on the AO website and mobile app. Data, AI, virtual reality, cloud. Spectators in attendance were also able to visit the Infosys Fan Zone and interact personally with these latest technologies through a tennis-themed game.

Working with Infosys over the past five years has helped Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, set a new standard for fan engagement using digital technology. This partnership has enabled us to deliver new and innovative digital experiences every year to everyone involved in the tournament. We remain committed to making the Australian Open the global standard for exciting, engaging, inclusive and sustainable digitally enabled sport.

A five-year strategic tennis partnership has also contributed well to the company, helping to propel Infosys into the top three brands by value among global IT services companies, growing 2% last year, according to analytics consultancy Brand Finance. It was worth $13. Behind Accenture and Tata Consultancy Services is $1 billion.

Andrew Gross, Head of Infosys A/NZ, said our journey will continue in 2023, engaging fans with new digital experiences, engaging players through digital coaching, and better engaging young leaders through digital learning tools. Aim to be prepared.

