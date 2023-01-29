Here are the top trends shaping climate tech in 2023





The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that “extreme weather and climate change have hit the planet this year.” As citizens demand more, governments around the world are taking bold steps to address the climate crisis and spur the growth of climate technology. Here are the top four trends shaping climate change technology in 2023.

1. Legislation drives climate action and climate innovation

Governments are setting the climate agenda with legislation such as the $369 billion funding for clean, renewable energy through the US’s historic Inflation Reduction Act and the UK’s 2021 Environment Act. increase. These laws will develop hyperspectral remote imaging and artificial intelligence to drive innovation beyond 2023.

2. Carbon credits will be popular until better alternatives emerge

As boards and investors pursue sustainability, many organizations are buying carbon credits to offset their carbon emissions. However, carbon credit strategies themselves will come under more scrutiny because they pose three key challenges that climate technologies can help mitigate. It is difficult to guarantee the effectiveness of carbon credits, and there are significant additionality issues. There isn’t enough land on the planet to offset all of society’s carbon emissions.

Many organizations are using carbon credits today to invest in tomorrow’s innovations. For example, airlines are already investing in sustainable aviation fuels for future carbon reduction.

3. Biodiversity Goes Mainstream, Requires Better Reporting Standards

Biodiversity requirements have become prominent in recent legislation such as the UK Environment Act 2021 and the US Wildlife Restoration Act 2022. However, implementation is hampered by the lack of standards for evaluation and reporting. Laure Denos, science policy expert at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), calls for consistency and compatibility in reporting across countries, sectors and over time. Recently, her 300+ companies in 56 countries called for mandatory reporting on their impact on nature by 2030. These critical assessments require advanced data acquisition and analysis, driving opportunities for innovation in the climate technology industry.

4. Engineers flock to climate tech

Motivated engineers shift to climate technology companies, bringing technical talent and fresh perspectives to drive innovation. They want more relevance, purpose and the ability to make real change, and with this industry growing rapidly, modernization won’t stop anytime soon. The world needs climate technology more than ever. In 2023, government responses to growing general demand will drive new requirements and public and private funding for effective climate change programs. Their inherent complexity requires the scale and capabilities of innovative climate technologies, and the industry is ready for change.

