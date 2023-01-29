Cybersecurity is becoming a business enabler rather than an expense.





Yochai Corem wasn’t actively looking for a CEO position, but when the opportunity arose to join Cyberint as CEO, he took it. He shares that he would have to think a lot to let go of such an experience.Cyberint uses intelligence to find hackers before they do the most damage to an organization. will do. Corem explains that cybersecurity is moving from being a cost that companies just want to keep down to being an enabler for their business. He says customers have high expectations of cybersecurity for any company in the world today.Corem also talks about how important it is to have different interests and paths in life. . His first degrees were in history and geography and his first venture came from his website which he built. He shared hiking information within the military. He says these different interests helped him become a better manager.

Your first degree was in history and geography at the Open University. From history and geography majors to cyberthreat entrepreneurs, connect the dots.

I like hiking and traveling. I was also a tour guide. During military service there is a unique competition to know your heritage and geography. I said, ‘I’m not going to be a historian, but I love history, so let’s take a course in geography, history, and archeology while in the military. I recommend paralleling not only your main career, but your life path. It was helpful.

When I won this championship, I thought about how I could help others with my knowledge. I decided to launch a small website within his 8200 and share my next hike recommendations every weekend. I did it every week. When I finished my military service, people said, ‘You have to keep doing it. So I set up Tiuri. I think Tiuli is Israel’s number one leisure and hiking website. I continued this startup while studying and working.

Cyberint CEO Yochai Corem

As an entrepreneur, your goal is to identify problems and bring solutions to them through a continuous evaluation process. It turns out that people don’t know where to go on weekends. Realizing that there was no good information on the internet, he decided to write those recommendations on his website.Suddenly, this website is visited by tens of thousands of people every day looking for ideas. I came to Added people who can publish and advertise.

I wanted to connect this to my business, so I thought, “If so many people visit this site, they might buy mountaineering equipment.” This is how we shop today, right? Over ten years ago it was not the same. I wanted to partner with someone. After meeting and working with Lametayel, who has a large store, for several years, they decided to purchase Tiuli.

Through this passion for history and geography, I wanted to give back to society and did a lot of volunteer work. But it also taught me business. Today, Tiuli is still one of the largest Israeli websites to visit and enjoy. I started 19 years ago.

Especially after going through M&A, creating a product that is still being used 19 years later is a great achievement. What is the magic there?

Yuval Limon, Founder and CEO of Lametayel, is a unique individual with a very similar DNA to mine. He didn’t sell Tiuri to make a lot of money and go home. I thought it was a really nice house. I joined for another 5 years until I felt like I had the right people inside. His DNA in Lametayel gave Tiuli the extra color he needed.

Also the product was very good. Today people can go to Nahal Qujib or Jerusalem and follow my recommendations for places to hike.

Today you are using Cyberint in the field of cybersecurity. What got you hooked on this?

In parallel with being in Tiuri, I decided to go into high tech. I have worked with various companies in product management and engineering as well as sales and marketing. He had a 360-degree view of how the organization works. One day, I got a call from a headhunter. I met with Cyberint’s board of directors, who were looking for a CEO. I earned the position because I thought my background in intelligence and cyber was a good fit.

You decided to join an existing company as CEO. What was the decision-making process like?

I used to work for a really good company called CYE. I was happy and I really appreciate the CEO and the rest of the team. I need to make a call as CEO. With her 20 years of experience covering a wide variety of disciplines, this felt like a natural next step for me. When this opportunity presents itself, he must think three times before he misses such an opportunity.

What is the world we live in in terms of digital risk protection, threat intelligence?

People, and arguably Covid, have given a big boost to working from home and using cloud environments. Hackers have seen it too, making it a very lucrative business. There are people looking for organizations to hack, and they sell this information. There are also companies that develop malware as a service on SaaS platforms. Some know how to carry out attacks.

The extracted information infects millions of computers each year. I wanted to belong to an organization that helped make the world a better place to do digital business. When I had the chance to join such a company, I felt it was a real fit.

How do you create a culture that people across cultures feel and resonate with?

I don’t think it’s been four weeks since the new employee joined the company, but yesterday in the kitchen I asked him, “How’s it going?” and he was shining. he said: This happens every day.

If we look to the future, where are we headed in terms of these threats and potential solutions?

How do you stop those hackers? We’ve taken an approach that uses intelligence capabilities to actually try to identify hackers before they take the biggest step of action. We do this by scanning the entire Internet and looking from the outside for windows that hackers can break into. We also examine the open and deep dark web for commerce and chats between threat actors to confirm attacker intent and attacks. Information they are trying to sell. I’m also looking for mistakes people make, such as uploading source code containing credentials to code repositories and other places. Our goal is to identify it in advance.

I’m optimistic by nature and this is very important for any CEO. But you also need to be realistic and plan for situations when not everything works out. But we can identify attacks every day. In other words, our customers understand the value.

Our vision today calls it “Intelligence with Impact, Influencing Organizations.” We want to provide information about the problem so that it can be resolved quickly. I think every company’s customers want cybersecurity. I’m satisfied. Be part of this transition where cybersecurity is an enabler for business, not an expense.

If I had to look at your daily life, what would be your happy moments?

I feel like I have many of them every day. An employee who says, “I’m glad I’m Cyberint.” Or the customer who says, “Thank you, I can sleep better at night with you.” Also, I am a pilot today. I also float in the air with my son, which is also fun.

Michael Mathias

Forbes 30 Under 30, Michael Matias is a Venture Fellow at Innovation Endeavors and an Investing Venture Partner at Secret Chord and J-Ventures. He studied artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction at Stanford University and was an engineer at Hippo Insurance. Matthias previously served as an officer in Unit 8200. 20MinuteLeaders is his series of interviews on tech entrepreneurship, featuring his one-on-one interviews with engaging founders, innovators and thought leaders. Share their journeys and experiences.

Contributing Editors: Michael Mathias, Megan Ryan

