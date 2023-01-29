How to do a hanging indent in Google Docs [Easy Guide]





Hanging indentation is especially useful when readers want to find the authors of works cited in a paper. Most readers do this to verify information or learn more about a cited study.

If you’re taking a course at your local university or working in an academic-related profession, chances are you’re dealing with all sorts of reports and papers that require citations and references. Also, learning how to do hanging indents in Google Docs will definitely improve your game.

This article details its usage and the three easiest ways to add hanging indents to Google Docs. Don’t miss these tips for a more efficient workflow in the future.

What is a hanging indent and when do you use it?

Whereas normal indentation usually causes the first paragraph line to be pushed back by tabs, hanging indentation does the exact opposite. Only the first line that touches the page margin is kept and the remaining lines are flushed to the right.

Academic writing and research usually require you to create a hanging indentation, especially where you refer to sources. Depending on the formatting style, examples of this are the bibliography and reference pages of the article.

There are many academic formatting styles available, but the three most commonly used academic styles that require hanging indents are APA (American Psychological Association), MLA (Modern Language Association), and CMS (Chicago Manual of Style).

Luckily, there are many different ways to indent the second line in Google Docs. Details are provided below.

How to do a hanging indent in Google Docs

It can be argued that you can manually create hanging indents in Google Docs by simply using line breaks, tabs, and spaces. Well, at least it looks that part. But in a fast-paced environment like college or work, doing so can be tedious.

Here are three easy ways to hack hanging indentation in Google Docs with half the effort and double the results.

1. Use a ruler

Like most other word processors, Google Docs has built-in rulers that you can use to adjust indents and margins. By default, it appears below the toolbar containing the basic formatting options used by the software.

However, if it’s still not there (you may have accidentally turned it off in the past),[表示]>[定規を表示]can be toggled to display in the interface.

Once everything is set up, here are the steps to reverse indentation in Google Docs using the ruler.

First, highlight the text you want to have a hanging indent Place your cursor over the small blue triangle on the left side of the ruler Then click and hold the triangle and drag it to the right until you have the desired indent size Move the first line of text back to its original position, click and hold the square above the triangle marker, and drag to the left. It has a hanging indent.

You can set the indentation depth however you like, but remember that 0.5 inch is the standard used in most research reports.

2. Use indentation options in Google Docs

The first method is pretty manual, but did you know that Google Docs actually has a feature specifically for hanging indentation? We recommend using the indentation option.

Method is as follows.

To get started, highlight your preferred text and apply reverse indentation in the menu bar,[フォーマット]Find and click[配置とインデント]>[インデントオプション]Hover over . A dialog box will appear on the screen allowing you to specify your preferences.[特別なインデント]Click the drop-down box under[ぶら下げ]Select Set depth in the text box next to Hanging indent complete 3. Use keyboard shortcuts

If you want to see the hanging indent immediately when typing semantics, you can also take advantage of some key combinations on your keyboard. Please follow the steps below.

When you finish the paragraph, move the input cursor to the beginning of the second line On your keyboard, first press Shift and then Enter Then press Tab once to indent the line This process to indent subsequent lines as well

You can follow these steps even if you’re using Google Docs on macOS. You can perform other steps in the list by simply pressing Return instead of Enter. Regardless of what kind of computer you are using, the above procedure will create a soft return or line feed.

Admittedly, this method is much more cumbersome than the two techniques considered so far. However, if you feel comfortable using this method, please use your own method. Ultimately, efficiency is about choosing what works best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions 1. Why can’t I create a hanging indent in Google Docs?

The simplest explanation for this is probably that we haven’t yet discovered the correct way to do it. To create a hanging indent, use a ruler to adjust or[書式]>[整列とインデント]Use Google Docs’ built-in indentation options under Find out what you’re comfortable with and let the hollow hang like a breeze.

2. How to create a hanging indent in Google Docs using keyboard shortcuts

To add a hanging indent to the text, move the input cursor to the second line and press Shift+Enter/Return. Then press tab once to create an indent. You can repeat this process as needed.

final thoughts

Making your references legible is an important principle in dealing with academic writing. You can make your citations skimmable by learning how to do hanging indentation in Google Docs.Check out our other guides to learn more about Google Docs and Sheets best practices.

Want to become a Google Sheets expert? Take this Google Sheets Masterclass.

