How to highlight in Google Sheets [Easiest Way in 2023]





This article will show you how to highlight in Google Sheets. Describes how to highlight text and cells. Please follow the steps below.

How to highlight a cell in Google Sheets1.Select the cells to highlight

Simply click and hold the cursor and drag it over the cell you want to highlight.

2. on the main toolbar[塗りつぶし]Click the icon.

The fill icon looks like a bucket into which you pour paint.

3. Choose a fill color

Displays a palette containing standard colors with options for custom colors, conditional formatting, and alternate colors.

Highlights are automatically applied when you choose a color from the palette.

screenshot:

How to highlight text with color in Google Sheets1.Select the cell containing the text you want to highlight

Simply click and hold the cursor and drag over a range of cells to highlight them.

2. on the main toolbar[テキストの色]Click the icon.

The icon is a capital A with a bar of text color below it, set to black by default. Note that changing the text color also changes the color of the bottom bar.

3. Select text color

A palette containing standard colors with options for custom colors and conditional formatting appears.

Choose a color from the palette and the highlight will automatically be applied to your text.

screenshot:

FAQCan I use both fill color and text color for highlighting in Google Sheets?

yes! Additionally, you can choose to do the fill color or the text color first. A bold style can then be applied to the text to further emphasize the value.

How to highlight non-adjacent cells in Google Sheets?

The process is slightly different, but basically the same. Hold down the Ctrl (CMD on Mac) button while selecting cells.

Then perform steps 2 and 3 as described in the previous section.

How to choose a custom color for highlights in Google Sheets?

Click the circle icon with a plus sign in the Select color from palette step.

This option exists in both the Fill Color and Text Color palettes, but only the Fill Color is shown as an example.

There are two ways to specify custom colors:

Adjust the hue slider and color map to specify the hex code of the color to select the desired color

After setting the color[OK]Click.

How to remove highlight in Google Sheets? 1. Select cells with highlight

The range may contain cells with no highlight.

2.[塗りつぶしの色]icon or[テキストの色]Click the icon you want to remove.

In this example,[塗りつぶしの色]Click.

3.[リセット]Click.

[リセット]The options are[塗りつぶしの色]or[テキストの色]At the top of the dropdown color palette that loads after clicking the icon.

Removed highlights:

