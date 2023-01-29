Top Stories: iOS 16.3 Released, iPhone 15 Pro Rumors, macOS Tips & Tricks & More





Following last week’s hardware announcements, this week has seen some physical releases of new products and operating system updates that bring new features and bug fixes across Apple’s platforms.

We’ve also seen some new rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup and Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headsets this week, but now that we’ve shared some tips on how to get the most out of your macOS experience, let’s take a look at these. Read on for story details and more!

Everything new in iOS 16.3 for iPhone

iOS 16.3 is generally available this week after nearly six weeks of beta testing. Software updates are relatively minor, but the iPhone still has some new features and changes. Check out the list of all new features in iOS 16.3.

Apple released iPadOS 16.3, macOS 13.2, watchOS 9.3, tvOS 16.3 and HomePod software version 16.3 this week, adding new features for iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePod. iPhone 15 Pro rumored to feature ultra-thin curved bezels

According to a leaker known as ShrimpApplePro, Apple’s next-generation iPhone 15 Pro model will feature ultra-thin curved bezels around the display.

The thinner bezels are said to be similar to those of the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. Both the display glass itself and the rumored titanium frame are expected to stay flat on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Multiple reports this week also indicated that the iPhone 15 models would support faster Wi-Fi 6E, but that would apparently be limited to the Pro models.

Some new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models have slower SSD speeds than previous models

The new Mac mini with the M2 chip has a lower starting price of $599, but the base model with 256GB of storage has slower SSD read and write speeds compared to comparable previous-generation models. The same goes for his new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with 512GB of storage.

This issue is caused by some newer Mac configurations having fewer NAND storage chips than older models.10 macOS Tips to Boost Your Productivity

When it comes to working with your Mac, macOS hides so many cool time-saving tricks that it’s entirely possible that you’ll miss at least one or two. Here are 10 quick tips. Each can be the key to a significant productivity boost.

This list assumes you’re using a Mac running the latest macOS Ventura software, but most of these tips also work on earlier versions of the operating system. Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Features iOS-Like Interface, Advanced Hand Tracking and More

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared a detailed article this week explaining how Apple’s long-rumored AR/VR headset will work.

According to Gurman, key features of Apple’s headset include advanced hand-eye tracking, an iOS-like software interface with a grid of apps, and digital crown-like control knobs. He also said that the headset works as an external display for his Mac.

Another report from Wayne Ma of The Information says that by simply using Siri, users will be able to create AR apps for their devices without any coding knowledge.

Adjust trade-in prices for Apple, iPhone, Mac, etc.

After unveiling new Mac and HomePod models last week, Apple adjusted trade-in prices for some devices, including iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch, and Android smartphones. There is no change in the trade-in price of the iPad this time.

Most notably, iPhone trade-in value has been reduced by up to $80. Check out Apple’s old and new trade-in value comparison to see how much your current device is worth. MacRumors Newsletter

Every week we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting Apple’s top stories. picture view.

If you’d like top stories like the summary above delivered to your email inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.

