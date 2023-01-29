Why 2023 is the perfect time for Google’s foldable smartphone





Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

No one can predict the future, but it seems a logical conclusion that Google will release a foldable Pixel. The company’s plans have been leaked numerous times, and we’ve even seen some compelling renderings of his Pixel Fold, apparently codenamed Felix. Still, despite rumors almost certainly circulating that a Pixel Fold exists, nothing has been confirmed. Hopefully that won’t happen due to Android foldable devices.

If Google releases a foldable Pixel, now is the time. Unless the market is ready and Google doesn’t let the opportunity go to waste, the Pixel Fold is the most likely to succeed.

One of Android’s strengths is its ability to adapt to so many different devices and form factors, but smartphones have almost all become boring flat slabs in the last few years. The trend towards foldable phones is a bright spot of innovation in a dark world of smartphone updates. Samsung, which is now fleeing the foldable market, believes these devices will become the default for many mobile phone buyers in the years to come.

Hadley Simmons / Android Authority

Foldables change the way you interact with mobile technology, bringing true multitasking and note-taking to your pocket. And Google needs to be at the forefront of this trend. Beyond that, we need to keep investing. I can only hope that we learn a lesson here from the way Google managed (or, more precisely, mismanaged) Android on tablets and watches. It got off to a strong start with a partnership with Xoom and a handful of Nexus tablets, but then Google decided to do it with the large form factor Android and optimized his UI and apps for tablets. I dropped the ball on the surface. Android tablets’ terrible software support is one reason the iPad has run away from the market.

Google should not ignore foldable software like tablets and wearables.

Smartwatches made the same mistake, Android Wear was ahead by 18 months before the Apple Watch debuted. Had Google taken the lead in hardware, perhaps things would have been different.

The growth of foldable devices is approaching a similar inflection point, and so far Google has done the right thing. We released a mid-cycle update of the OS (Android 12L) with large-screen optimizations and worked with Samsung to enhance Android’s multitasking capabilities. Let’s move on to the next step. Google determines the direction of his Android development. Google’s swift Pixel update is the perfect way to improve the foldable experience and convince consumers that flat phones are yesterday’s news.

Building on the success of Pixels

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

This could even be the perfect time for Google to release a foldable. For the first time in history, Google has undoubtedly achieved two successful smartphone launches in a row. The Pixel 6 was widely praised for its design, camera, and software, and the Pixel 7 improved upon it without making any new painful mistakes. I guess I didn’t trust it to be the right one, but the last two generations of Pixel phones have given me hope.

When the Pixel Fold launches this year, it will enter the market with some distinct advantages. Samsung has been selling the Z Fold series for a few years now, and if anyone is spending around $2,000 on a phone, it’s probably the Z Fold, the clear leader in foldables. Evolution is slow. Every time the Z Fold updates, it adds some features, steps up to the latest in his Qualcomm chips, and keeps its price point very high.

Google could pull off two successful Pixel launches to take on Samsung’s stagnating foldable devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a lot going for it hardware-wise, but it’s starting to feel a little outdated. The creases are deep creases. Samsung is vulnerable here. Other markets have much sleeker, easier-to-hold foldables from Oppo and Huawei, and the leaks we’ve seen on the Pixel Fold look similarly streamlined. increase.

Keep abreast of launches and support

YouTube / Frontpage Tech

Good timing and a fresh look are not enough. Even if you believe the success of Google’s newfound hardware extends to the first foldable, there are plenty of ways the Fold can fail. The first hurdle is rumors pointing to a price tag of $1,800 for the Pixel Fold, about the same as the Z Fold 4. Even old phones are worth hundreds of dollars to Samsung, and in Samsung’s eyes your latest generation device may have lost a fraction of its value. If you buy a foldable, you can still trade in up to 3 devices. This can bring the very high price down to just a few hundred dollars, and unlike Apple, Samsung offers trade-in credit up front. It was disappointing. Really, with the Google Pixel Fold, Google really has to stop keeping the trade-in price so low if they want people to buy something this expensive.

Even if Google manages to soften the blow with a trade-in, at nearly $2000, a lot of the focus will be on comparing the Pixel Fold to the Z Fold hardware. However, the phone is surprisingly robust and reliable. I’ve used all folds for a long time and while the first two variants had some minor hardware issues that required warranty service, the last two were completely reliable It’s also waterproof, which is impressive for a hinged phone.

Foldables have been around for a while, but there’s no question they’re still a luxury item. They deserve at least decent, if not luxurious, support.

Google needs to match Samsung in terms of reliability. Otherwise why spend the same money? Everyone is on the lookout for stories of flawed or easily damaged Pixel Folds, and bad press only gets worse when Google doesn’t get the support side right. Dealing with OEM warranty support is a frustrating exercise, but Google has a particularly bad reputation here. Foldables have been around for a while, but they’re still undeniably a luxury item. They deserve at least decent, if not luxurious, support.

No matter what foldable you buy, finding the right accessories can be difficult. Case in point, there really isn’t a better way to carry the S Pen around, even Samsung, which is usually a good albeit slightly more expensive case, struggles to come up with a foldable option. Even the slim Z Fold 4 case makes an already chunky phone even more like a brick.Google doesn’t have the best history when it comes to accessories. Flimsy recycled plastics, frayed fabrics, and wireless chargers that are over a year old and still buggy. Anyone who spends $1,800 on a phone will probably want a case and Google really should be ready to offer him one or he two cases. Hard to say. However, Google could take a page from Samsung’s book and give Pixel Fold buyers credit for his store to get some accessories that hopefully don’t go so well.

Google is building the future of Android, and foldable devices could be that future.

There is one more possibility. Google doesn’t learn anything from your tablet. Maybe Google will release his Pixel Fold, dab himself at the press conference and soon forget to promote it and if the sales numbers aren’t high Google will inevitably lose interest and the final Ultimately, you’ll come to the conclusion that you don’t want to make another foldable device. But building a $1,800 smartphone is pointless if no one buys it. Market success is more important than profit per unit if Google wants to be part of foldable products in the future.

Google is building the future of Android, and foldable devices could be that future. If Google drops the ball, Apple could swoop in and steal the show.

