Women make up only one-third of Israel’s tech workforce





Women make up 34% of Israel’s tech workforce, up just 0.4% from 2021, according to Power in Diversitys startup Israel Ecosystem Diversity report .

Despite high demand for talent and massive recruitment activity in the first half of 2022, the number of women in management positions has also seen only modest improvement, with 24% of women in management positions according to the report. , increasing by 0.6. She is 27.8% female in technical positions.

For the second year in a row, Power in Diversity publishes a report on the diversity of Israel’s ecosystem of startups. For the first time, it included figures showing both ultra-Orthodox and Arab individual and female representation. It is the result of an analysis based on the collected data.

PID was founded by Vintage Investment Partners partner Alan Feld, with Kobi Samburksy and Shamri Dahan co-chairing the initiative. Other VCs supporting this initiative include Pitango, Viola, Vintage, Qumra, Glilot, NFX, SVB, Elah Fund, Maor Investments, ReD Dot, DTCP, Grove, BRM, New Era, F2, 10D, Hetz Ventures , and Hearst. .

The study also explored the position of Arabs and ultra-Orthodox in the startup ecosystem. Despite the fact that Arabs make up his 20% of the Israeli population, they make up only 0.2% of him in the startup industry. In the traditional technology industry, it has a share of about 2-3%. About 16% of Israeli Arabs have a degree in his STEM field.

It is estimated that only 0.4% of startup employees are ultra-Orthodox. Most of them are women.

This year’s report also included a list of the top five diverse companies listed in the local ecosystem. Riskified led the way, followed by Payoneer, Outbrain, Fiverr and monday.com.

Minute Media, Yotpo, and HiBob paved the way for startups with over 500 employees. Tailor Brands, Syte, and Zencity were the top three companies with 100-500 employees. Phone.do, Darrow, and RiseUp, on the other hand, topped companies with 50-100 employees.

“Especially these days, the debate on inclusion, equality and inclusion must serve as a milestone for action for all of us, including companies in the high-tech industry, the source of innovation and progress,” said CEO Shahar Silis. said. The Power of Diversity. In our joint process of initiatives with companies, we have repeatedly proven that diversified companies have a direct impact on profitability, growth and success. The companies we emphasize are the more stable ones that we can cope with.”In the current situation, this is a huge advantage. Those who base their growth strategies on the DEI tool and their exposure to different populations will be better off when the market recovers.” to earn rewards and reach the next peak stronger.”

Kobi Samboursky, co-chairman of PID and founding partner of Glilot Capital Partners, added: In times like these, we have to deal with misrepresented populations.

Sivan Shamri Dahan, Co-Chairman of PID and Managing Partner of Kumura Capital, echoed a similar sentiment. The business community must do everything in its power to embrace women in the industry. Changes happen over time, and we aim to achieve full gender equality in employment and women We are implementing a step-by-step plan. Additionally, we need to create an ultra-Orthodox.And Arab women are a small part of our industry and will be our next focus. “

