Alphabet, the parent company of Apple and Google, leads the report’s busiest week





With around 20% of the S&P 500 set to include some of the world’s largest companies, the busiest week of earnings is approaching. Apple, Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are all due to report their latest quarterly results this week. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and automakers General Motors and Ford Motor are also among the nearly 100 companies in the S&P 500. The earnings season so far has been lackluster. About 140 S&P 500 constituents post their latest quarterly results. Only 70% of these companies exceeded expectations. According to Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, this is below his historical trend of 79%. Check out some of the major companies slated to release results this week and what investors can expect from each report. General Motors is set to report earnings before the Bell on Tuesday, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. We maintained our full-year guidance because of “headwinds.” This Quarter: Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect earnings and earnings to increase by more than 20% each from the same period last year. What CNBC’s Automotive Reporter Michael Weiland sees: “GM was able to outperform the industry in fourth-quarter U.S. sales, but at the expense of record or near-record profits in North America. The market appears to be slowly normalizing, or at least stabilizing, in terms of US car supply starting in 2020. There have been signs of a ‘demand-busting’ scenario for several quarters. All eyes will be on GM’s outlook for 2023.” What history shows: GM beat earnings expectations 85% of the time, according to Bespoke Investment Group data. The stock averaged just 0.08% on earnings day, but he surged 3.6% after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. Pfizer plans to report earnings in the premarket. Management will put the call on hold at 6:45 am ET. Last quarter: PFE raises his 2022 earnings guidance, posting higher-than-expected earnings. This Quarter: Analysts expect the pharmaceutical giant to see slightly lower earnings and slightly higher earnings year-over-year, according to Refinitiv. What CNBC sees: Investors are looking for clues as to how much Covid-related revenue declines hit the company last quarter. Last week, UBS cut Pfizer’s rating from buy to neutral, citing the company’s pressure on his Covid earnings. What history shows: Pfizer has a strong history of exceeding analyst expectations with an 87% success rate, according to Bespoke. FactSet data also shows Pfizer’s earnings have beaten expectations in the past seven quarters. McDonald’s is set to report earnings before the bell and company management is set to make a call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Exceeded expectations as customers returned despite a rise in This quarter: The fast-food chain’s revenue is expected to grow in his high single digits, but earnings are projected to decline, Refinitiv data shows. What CNBC’s restaurant reporter Amelia Lucas sees: “The fast-food giant is seen as a forerunner of the broader restaurant industry and consumer spending trends in general. It is expected to report an even stronger quarter, buoyed by sustained demand in the U.S. Investors are expected to detail the company’s latest strategy, which includes restructuring the company and accelerating plans to develop new locations. What history shows: McDonald’s earnings have beaten expectations in six of the past seven quarters, according to FactSet. Meta Platforms on Wednesday are set to report earnings after the close of trading. A conference call is also scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. LAST QUARTER: META’s stock price plummeted on the back of disappointing fourth quarter forecasts and poor earnings. This quarter: Analysts expect the social media giant’s revenue to decline significantly year-over-year, according to Refinitiv data. What CNBC Social Media Reporter Jonathan Vannian is eyeing: “Investors reveal positive signs that Facebook’s parent company’s online advertising is rebounding after a tough 2022, rocked by an economic downturn. The social networking giant, which is expected to record a quarterly decline in sales and another quarterly revenue decline this week recently, has paused digital advertising campaigns due to recession fears. -The video service is getting more attention as it fends off competition from rival TikTok, with 11,000 investors It will be interesting to hear from Meta executives about whether recent cost-cutting initiatives, including laying off more than 100,000 employees, will improve profits.” History Shows: Facebook’s Parent Company Is 86 100% of the time earnings forecasts have been exceeded, and according to Bespoke, shares are up an average of 1.17% on earnings day. But the social media giant has underperformed analyst estimates for the second straight quarter, according to FactSet. The stock price also dropped 0.9% on the final settlement day. Qualcomm is expected to report earnings after the bell on Thursday, with a conference call scheduled for 4:45 pm ET. Last quarter: QCOM’s stock price fell on the back of the company’s first quarter guidance. The company also announced a hiring freeze. This quarter: The chipmaker’s profits and earnings are expected to decline by double digits, according to Refinitiv. CNBC’s Tech Reporter Jordan Novett sees it this way: Demand wasn’t high enough to match supply. That caused problems for Intel in the fourth quarter. Now, Qualcomm, a leading provider of chips for smartphones, faces its own demand problems. Nov. In addition, channel inventories across the industry were down. Comments about the pace of inventory decline and expectations for buying activity in China as coronavirus lockdowns eased helped Qualcomm shares counter downward pressure. can be useful for A potentially pessimistic quarterly report. What history shows: Qualcomm has beaten or matched analyst earnings estimates in the past 32 quarters, according to FactSet. Alphabet will report earnings after the results and will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last Quarter: GOOGL Earnings and Earnings Lower than Expected as YouTube Earnings Decline. This quarter: Alphabet’s earnings are expected to be broadly flat year-over-year, according to Refinitiv. However, analysts see him down more than 20% in earnings per share. Here’s what CNBC tech reporter Jennifer Elias sees: “While analysts expect Google to be no stranger to cloud and ad spending softening, the company is outperforming other big tech companies.” We expect to show excellent results, with Google being one of the best-positioned companies, analysts also say advertising spending is declining and competing video sites like TikTok eating up more market share. Meanwhile, YouTube expects revenue growth to continue to slow. Investors expect good-looking pockets like search revenue to continue growing later in the year. We also await further details from leadership on the outlook.” What history shows: FactSet data shows Alphabet’s earnings have fallen below expectations for the third consecutive quarter. Amazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Management plans to put the call on hold at 5:30 pm ET. Last quarter: AMZN shares fell on weak Q4 guidance. This quarter: An analyst surveyed by Refinitiv expects a sharp decline in his earnings per share from the e-commerce giant. What CNBC’s tech reporter Annie Palmer sees: “Amazon warned investors to prepare for a rough fourth quarter in its latest earnings report. It’s in the single digits between 2% and 8%.” The company has grappled with a slowdown in sales.Amid high inflation and a volatile economic outlook, even Amazon’s cloud computing business, which is usually the engine of growth, has suffered from inflation. It hasn’t expanded as quickly as firms hit by stagnation have cut back on spending to cut costs. CEO Andy Jassy’s efforts to keep expenses under control, including .” What history shows: Amazon’s revenue exceeded expectations 62% of the time, according to Bespoke. Shares also rose an average of 0.86% on earnings day, but he fell 6.8% after the company’s third-quarter report. Ford Motor is set to report earnings after the closing bell, followed by a call at 5:00 pm ET. Last quarter: F revealed a net loss from supply his chain problems and his AI investments. This quarter: Refinitiv says the automaker’s sales are up more than 10%, and his earnings per share are expected to more than double year-over-year. What CNBC Automotive Reporter Michael Weiland sees: “Like General Motors, Ford’s business appears to be slowly returning to normal, but this is a double-edged sword for investors. More stable production means better sales, but it also means normalizing profit per vehicle.Aside from Ford’s 2023 outlook, Ford announces additional cost-cutting measures, particularly in Europe. It will be interesting to see if they do, and if they plan to change the pricing of their electric cars in response to Tesla’s mass production.Ford fell far behind Tesla last year, but it’s still the US It was the second-best-selling EV automaker in the world.” What history shows: Bespoke says Ford beat earnings estimates almost 70% of the time. However, the share price falls by an average of 0.29% on the balance day. Indeed, Ford’s stock rose 1.4% after the company’s third-quarter figures were released. Starbucks plans to report earnings after the close of the transaction, with a conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. Last quarter: SBUX increased US sales as customers spent more on premium beverages. This Quarter: Analysts see the coffee giant’s earnings and earnings up slightly year-over-year, according to Refinitiv. What CNBC’s restaurant reporter Amelia Lucas sees: “Last quarter, Starbucks said U.S. store traffic was nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, but consumers were hit hard during the all-important holiday season. The company has also announced changes to a loyalty program that improves margins and encourages members to order drinks that can be made faster. Here’s how Starbucks’ second-largest market, China, is recovering after the Chinese government eased Covid rules. Shares are up an average of 0.7% on earnings day, according to Bespoke.Apple plans to report earnings after earnings.Management plans to put calls on hold at 5 p.m. ET.Last quarter: AAPL results. iPhone sales and services revenue beat expectations.This quarter: Apple’s earnings and earnings are expected to decline slightly year-over-year, according to Refinitiv, a tech reporter at CNBC. What Kif Leswing sees: “There are a number of factors that point to the company’s first year-on-year decline in sales since the March quarter of 2019. Apple has said it will continue to slow down as most of its main assembly facility in China shuts down.” It couldn’t make enough iPhones. Covid infections led to weeks of declines, with both the smartphone and PC markets plummeting toward the end of the year. Whether it’s telling investors not to worry about holiday sales with a strong guide.Those who couldn’t get a new phone for Christmas are happily waiting for Apple’s production to pick up again. A weak March guide suggests Apple is experiencing a slowdown in consumer confidence that could affect sales. It has a strong track record of exceeding expectations on the list, with an 89% beat rate for the tech giant and an average share price gain of 1.3% on earnings day, CNBC’s Michael Bloom reports. contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/29/earnings-playbook-apple-and-google-parent-alphabet-lead-the-busiest-week-of-reports.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos