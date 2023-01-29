A Potential Google Killer Could Change The U.S. Workforce As We Know It





Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Arthur Herman discusses Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT-maker, the threat AI programs pose to the future of work, and the impact of AI on national security.

For years, we have heard about the potential challenges artificial intelligence poses to multiple industries. Now, as Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI blossoms, experts point to potential new threats to white-collar workers and the tech industry.

Arthur Herman, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, warned FOX Business that OpenAI’s program, ChatGPT, could push the country into a “different kind of certification society.”

Conversational bots make use of large databases to answer user questions and create other content on various subjects. Responses include answers, essays, legal summaries, and computer code, among many other forms.

“If you’re a lawyer, an accountant, or a financial planner, you might want to look to your own success, because there could be AI-generated programs. please,” Herman said.

“The idea that if you go to Washington and get an MBA there, you’ll be safe in the future. This may no longer be the case,” he added.

An extended partnership between Microsoft and ChatGPT designers could prove to be the best investment for Microsoft, according to Silicon Valley insiders. This move has led many to believe that it could spell the end of Google.

Speaking at “Varney & Co.,” FOX Business’s Susan Li said that if Microsoft included ChatGPT in its search engine “Bing,” the acclaimed program could become a “Google killer.” I said yes.

But a senior researcher at the Hudson Institute argues that for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, at least for its employees, the speculation may not be far from reality.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai ((Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media) / Getty Images)

“What will happen then is that many of the people we think of as key information workers at companies like Google, Microsoft, Spotify, etc. will compete with machines in ways their employers don’t really think about. Notice the difference.”

The technology sector is seeing an increase in layoffs after a job surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the cuts will affect teams around the world, including hiring, some corporate functions, and some engineering and product teams.

Waze co-founder Uri Levine discusses whether artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is a fad or the next big thing on “The Claman Countdown.”

Harman said the layoffs were a response to “the potential for an upcoming recession,” but it also meant that a potential AI revolution wasn’t too far away.

“They are [tech companies] It’s like breaking the hatch here, but it’s not too far off to have an AI program that can do software coding,” he explained.

“Actually the machines are a bit more reliable. They are happy to work on weekends. [and] All sorts of other things that are going to be very tough on America’s white-collar workforce. “

Joe Toppe and Daniella Genovese of FOX Business contributed to this report.

