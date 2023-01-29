These viruses are sneaking into the top results





"My digital heritage was compromised last night. All my personal and professional accounts were hacked and used to harm others." The content creator has admitted that he was the victim of an attack a few days ago that also had most of his savings stolen. He just Googled the software he wanted to use, clicked on the first few results, and ran the downloaded file. At first he seemed fine, but then he found himself trapped and trapped in a Trojan horse.

Last night my entire digital life was compromised.

All accounts that are personally and professionally connected to me have been hacked and used to harm others.

It’s not that important, but I lost a life-altering amount of net worth

— NFT God (@NFT_GOD) January 15, 2023

This is the type of threat that has been on the rise for the past few weeks, and while the attackers didn’t have to break in or search for Google’s systems compromised, they needed to do something much simpler. was. Search engine. It comes through Google Ads, a service that shows ads at the top of the web when you search for something, and is one of the pillars of the tech business that charges a fee per click.

The FBI already had to issue a warning about it. Both situations have led more and more people to fall for this deception.

For years we’ve been told to use strong passwords, but now that doesn’t work either.

Mario Escribano

This kind of attack has particularly affected open source software. With open source software, developers typically don’t spend the money they need to get ahead of everyone else. It is this hole that attackers are currently exploiting, using programs such as WinRar, VLC, 7-Zip, CCleaner, Rufus, Bitwarden, or Open Broadcaster Software, a tool that attempted to download NFT God. doing the killing A decoy. A content creator who had almost everything on his computer stolen.

So, if a file is downloaded from one of these fake websites and opened on your computer, you can do very little. A Trojan wants to steal as much as it can. “Generally, they try to get your credentials. This is known as a stealer. as an input, for example, to your professional network and from there, it can cause ransomware, which is a huge business,” said Jos Rosell, director of cybersecurity firm S2 Grupo. increase.

(Reuters/François Lenoir)

You must remember that these attacks consist of theft of valuable confidential or confidential information, which is later used for extortion. In the case of NFT God, they seized all passwords of their digital platforms. From them, they launched phishing attacks against relatives. Additionally, one of the most damaging aspects was that he also managed to steal a cryptocurrency wallet and some of his NFTs. This is because they were able to compromise your OpenSea account and obtain some of your files.

Rosell notes that ransomware attacks have evolved and become more damaging, especially when targeting organizations. “At first it consisted of simple extortion from the company threatening to remove the stolen information. Then they demanded payment for not releasing it. It turns out that our clients are also asking for their data compromised for money,” he expands.

Google’s role

Over the past few weeks, several studies have warned of an increase in this type of deceptive advertising on Google. A specialist media outlet, in the case of Bleeping Computer, they themselves have warned tech companies that this kind of campaign is swarming their advertising services. “This may sound strange… but what if Google verified that the Google-owned VirusTotal website wasn’t distributing known malware before sending paid advertising links to customers? ?”, a cybersecurity analyst who specializes in vulnerabilities.

“These operations are costly for attackers, but they also provide significant benefits. said an industry source, who did not want to be named. “It’s hard to control whether the page serves malware or not, but Google reacts too quickly and reacts too quickly. The problem is that it’s been very relentless these days.” he says.

This is probably crazy, but hear me out… Before Google pushes paid ad links to its customers, check the Google-owned VirusTotal site to make sure the site doesn’t distribute known malware What if? At least pretend they care…

— Will Dorman (@wdormann) January 15, 2023

“We have robust policies prohibiting ads that attempt to circumvent our application by disguising the advertiser’s identity and impersonating another brand, and we enforce them strictly,” Google said. responded to this newspaper’s question, saying that it “advertised the problem” and “took appropriate action.”

However, it is also true that it has been deleted due to user complaints, but in the end it finds a new source. “When tools are created to block them, new technologies are invented, as is the case with antivirus. It’s a bottomless race,” Roselle said, adding, “This is not just a Google problem. https://www.elconfidential . com/technology/2023-01-28/malware-virus-trojan-first-results-google_3564604/. “Many users use the same password repeatedly on different sites. This also exacerbates the problem, and the solution requires a lot of work.” .



