Domestic and foreign enterprises are confident in the high-quality development of Guangdong





Newsgd.com

On the afternoon of January 28th, the first working day of the Year of the Rabbit, the Guangdong High Quality Development Conference held five subsessions, inviting representatives of provincial departments, local governments, enterprises and academics to We discussed how we can promote high quality. 2023 quality development details.

The five sub-sessions will focus on building key projects and platforms, strengthening the real economy and manufacturing sector, co-developing urban and rural areas, enhancing financial efficiency to serve the real economy, expanding all-round opening up, , creating a market-oriented and legal business environment.

More concrete policies and plans were presented in five sub-sessions, reflecting the call for quality development made by Guangdong’s top leaders this morning.

Ai Xuefeng, director of the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission and director of the Guangdong Office of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Leading Group, said that in 2023, Guangdong will arrange 1,530 provincial key projects. said he did. The total investment will be 8.4 trillion yuan. Annual planned investment will reach 1 trillion yuan.

In terms of strengthening the real economy and manufacturing industry, Guangdong will expand strategic industrial clusters of over RMB 100 billion and RMB 1 trillion, strengthen the function of industrial parks as an indispensable platform for promoting innovation in manufacturing, Improving investment services for key projects, Director General of Guangdong Province Industry and Information Technology Department Tu Gao Kun said, build high-quality enterprises with solid capabilities of scientific and technological innovation, and improve the province’s business environment for manufacturing said to optimize the

In a subsession with the theme of “Increasing Financial Efficiency and Expanding Comprehensive Opening-up to Serve the Real Economy”, Director General of the Guangdong Bureau of Commerce Zhang Jinsong said Guangdong plans to boost foreigners. announced. Strengthen the economy by developing a number of integrated measures in foreign trade, foreign investment, foreign outsourcing, foreign economic cooperation and attracting foreign talent.

Zhang indicated that the province has formed a working mechanism to provide “one-to-one” services for the top 500 foreign trade enterprises and major foreign investment projects. The Ministry will assist enterprises in timely handling of financing, employment, land use and energy use issues, and will further improve and implement incentive and subsidy policies for foreign investment.

At the same time, Chu Shijia, director of the China Foreign Trade Center, announced that the 133rd Canton Fair will be held on April 15th, and the offline exhibition will be fully resumed. Chu further revealed that the 133rd Canton Fair was launched before New Year’s Day for global publicity and publicity. Invitations have been sent to 950,000 domestic and foreign buyers, 177 international partners, 224 overseas embassies and consulates, 67 consulates general in Guangzhou, and over 50 domestic investment partners.

The domestic and foreign enterprise sectors responded enthusiastically, expressing their willingness and confidence in Guangdong’s high-quality development.

Li Xingjun, general manager of ExxonMobil (Huizhou) Chemical Company, has revealed that his company will invest in a world-class R&D center in Dayawan Petrochemical Industrial Park, Huizhou, Guangdong. The company is also considering setting up his 10 million tonne carbon capture, utilization and storage center in the Daya Bay Petrochemical Zone.

ExxonMobil Huizhou Ethylene Project, one of the first batch of seven major foreign-funded projects in China, has raised US$1.42 billion, with total investment in fixed assets reaching RMB 17.55 billion . With his 6,350 staff now at the project site, the project’s critical heavy equipment was hoisted ahead of schedule.

With roots in China for over 40 years, Thai CP Group has played an important role in modern agriculture in Guangdong. Li Wenhai, vice president of CP Group, said that CP Group has focused on agriculture, animal husbandry and food in recent years, and is committed to rural revitalization in Guangdong Province. said to have built , pigs and shrimps, with a total investment of 12 billion yuan.

Mr. Li introduced the demonstration park that the group will make every effort to promote the development of industrial digitization.

Meng Fanwu, COO of Yuhu Cold Chain and chairman of the Guangzhou branch, told GDToday that his company is optimizing its international supply chain, removing more intermediate links and creating more supply for domestic consumers. It said it would benefit from Guangdong’s high-quality development by allowing it to explore good overseas products. .

Yuhu Group is a Hong Kong-based multinational investment group with a dual-core focus on global supply chains and integrated industrial operations in cold chain assets, advanced technology, fisheries, agriculture and mixed-use developments and capabilities. is characterized by Yuhu Group is currently building an industrial park in Huadu District, Guangzhou City, mainly to attract companies that import frozen products.

Mr. Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC, also highlighted GAC’s 2023 plans in the session, stating that the company will optimize the layout of new energy vehicle production capacity through its own innovations and expand investment to develop new energy vehicles. It has shown to strengthen the entire industrial chain. R&D, manufacturing, supply his chain, and software services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macaubusiness.com/enterprises-from-home-and-abroad-confident-in-guangdongs-high-quality-development/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos