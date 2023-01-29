Triodoss Loan for Colombia’s Energy Transformation and Nature Restoration: Sustainability Success Story of the Week





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership – across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on.

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: Colombia confirms ban on new oil and gas exploration

In stark contrast to the UK home patch, where the government has just finalized a new oil and gas lease round and may still land in court, the Colombian government announced the end of new oil and gas exploration projects this month. Did.

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, elected last August, has committed to ending economic dependence on oil and instead expanding new sources of export revenue that are more environmentally sustainable. Mines Minister Irene Velez, speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, confirmed that steps would be taken to immediately close new oil and gas leasing rounds.

While this was highly controversial, Vlez said it was a clear sign of our commitment in fighting climate change. I have.

Oil now accounts for about half of Colombia’s export earnings. Environmentalists urge policymakers not to fill this gap in the future by expanding sectors such as intensive agriculture without improving forest and soil protection.

Resources: London businesses team up to donate surplus food to local charities

The cost of living crisis has flooded demand for food banks, including those who never had to use them before. Trussell Trust recorded an 81% year-on-year increase in demand across the UK last spring. Demand is high in all parts of the UK, with 1 in 4 of her residents facing food insecurity, including in economic capital London.

To help these people while minimizing waste, food companies Sysco and Brakes have formed a new partnership with City Harvest, a charity that redistributes food to vulnerable people in London and beyond. City Harvest collects surplus food from the Syscos Fresh Direct and Wild Harvest depots in Dagenham and the Brakes site in Park Royal for distribution within a network of local charity partners. Partners include Shepherds Bush Families Project and The Soup Kitchen London.

Both businesses are estimated to provide approximately 200,000 meals annually through the partnership. In addition to benefiting the community, this helps reduce waste and related emissions.

City Harvests CEO Sarah Calcutt said: Through Wild Harvest, Brakes and Fresh Direct, we source a wide variety of fresh, high-quality food and ingredients for charities to use to promote the health and well-being of vulnerable populations during this challenging economic time. .

Mobility: Testing of UK’s first fully electric autonomous bus service nearly complete

In some countries, the electric bus market is growing faster than the electric vehicle market. This is because cities are looking for more modern vehicles to reduce air pollution and emissions from public transport. Straits Research last year predicted that the global electric bus market will experience a compound annual growth rate of 18% through his 2030, at which point it will exceed $3.1 billion.

A recent edition of our Sustainability Success Story featured a new collaboration on German long-distance electric buses. In another story of innovation in this space, First Bus has started testing its self-driving electric buses in Oxfordshire on public roads this week. We want to launch the UK’s first fully electric self-driving bus service for passengers traveling to and from Milton Park’s business, science and technology park. The route will be serviced by his accessible single-decker buses and will be launched in the coming weeks.

Supporting First Bus efforts are Fusion Processing, University of the West of England, Milton Park and Oxfordshire County Council. The UK Government covered the majority of the 4.3m project cost (3m).

“The launch of the UK’s first zero-emission self-driving car is a great example of how technology can support modal shift, with extensive partnerships between central and local governments, operators and local businesses.

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: UK’s highest BREEAM score awarded to London business park with on-site solar

When we think of green buildings, we often think of innovative office and apartment blocks in the heart of cities. Perhaps with eye-catching features such as living walls and crates.

However, the UK’s highest BREEAM score of 94.9% was provisionally awarded to the business park at SERGO Park Tottenham this month. This he consists of eight units and is located in an industrial area of ​​depots and large box stores just east of Dagenham Dock.

All buildings on site generate more renewable energy than they consume, with approximately 2,000 solar panels installed throughout the site. This solar array will be used not only for the building itself, but also for electric vehicle (EV) charging points. The building is designed to be energy efficient and is also equipped with smart sensors to identify hotspots of energy and water usage.

Air quality is another focus for developers. Each building has smart sensors that monitor indoor air quality. As for outdoor air quality, the property has green walls, hedges, new trees and new wildflower pastures, which also contributes to its impact on biodiversity.

Alan Holland, SERGO Managing Director, Greater London, said: This is not only his highest BREEAM rating to date, but no other comparable urban logistics development in the UK has achieved a higher score.

We have chosen to develop the property speculatively and are confident that our highly sustainable urban warehouse in the heart of London will continue to attract cutting edge business.

Business Leadership: Triodos Bank Helps Create New Nature Reserve in Somerset

Thanks to a new campaign by Make my Money Matter, many of us will be thinking this week about how green our banks can be. Co-founded by Richard Curtis, the initiative brought together luminaries such as Emma Thompson and Stephen Fry to put pressure on high street banks to stop funding fossil fuel expansion.

Elsewhere, Triodos Bank UK has announced a loan of 3.75 million to the charity Heal Rewilding to help create its first nature reserve. We believe this is the first commercial loan of its kind in the UK.

Heal Rewilding is creating a reserve on 460 acres near Burton, Somerset. We worked with local organizations to design the specific layout of the site, and initial consultations yielded ideas such as a wildflower meadow, community orchard, and facilities where children could learn about biodiversity. born. The site also utilizes the grazing reproduction method, with heels set up to showcase a small number of grazing animals. Animals are not kept in captivity, but tasked with manipulating the local ecosystem.

Jan Stannard, co-founder of Heal Rewilding, said: “The rewilding process has already begun and it will take years for nature to recover, but we expect to see positive changes soon. It will be visible.” The potential for nature to return to Heal Somerset is enormous and we want to show that we can take swift and practical action together to benefit nature, the climate and people. I think.

