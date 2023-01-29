How ChatGPT takes Microsoft’s search engine Bing into the future





Ever hunted through endless pages of search engine results trying to find the answer to a complicated question? Let’s say you want to know if a vegetarian diet is right for your dog. Your research journey might start by hopping on Google, typing “vegetable diet good for dogs” into the search box, and making sense of the legions of links it generates. I spend far more time than my budget perusing articles, reports, and their sources to find the answer.

In the not too distant future, finding answers to complex questions may not be such a tedious and daunting process. Microsoft has reportedly integrated the AI ​​technology underlying ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, potentially transforming search as we know it. More specifically, AI researchers say Bing could offer a better search experience than Google, usurping the search giant’s decades-long dominance.

Anton Korinek, an AI researcher and professor of economics at the University of Virginia, said: “This technology allows consumers to interact with their computers in a much more natural and conversational manner than traditional search.”

Read more: Why ChatGPT will be everywhere in 2023

At this time, we don’t know exactly what Bing’s AI-driven search results will look like. Microsoft declined to comment on this story. But AI researchers expect meaningful departures from the status quo in how search engines present answers and how users interact with them. After all, ChatGPT was not designed for browsing information on the Internet (like a search engine). Instead, chatbots generate responses using information gleaned from vast amounts of training data.

“ChatGPT is able to answer users with a single, clear response compared to the myriad of links of traditional search engines. [the ability] Generating new text, explaining concepts, having conversations between the user and the system,” Korinek said. .”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, July 2019.

Scott Ekland

This week, Microsoft announced plans to invest another $10 billion in resources in ChatGPT creator OpenAI. The deal keeps both companies at the forefront of technology known as generative AI used in ChatGPT, which can learn from large amounts of data and easily create virtually any content format (text, images, music, etc.). help. text prompt.

Search is just one of Microsoft’s stable suites of consumer products that could change in meaningful ways for customers over the next few years. The Seattle-based tech giant also plans to integrate his AI tech from ChatGPT into venerable products like Word, PowerPoint and Outlook, according to a report by The Information, which has over 1 billion people working. You may change your mind and carry on with your day-to-day business. For example, integrating it into Outlook could mean just prompting your email application to write a message on a specific topic.

“Microsoft will extend OpenAI’s model to consumer and enterprise products and introduce new categories of digital experiences built on OpenAI technology,” the company said in a press release announcing the expanded partnership. said in

conversation search

Google and its cutting-edge subunit DeepMind have been working on similar systems for years. The search giant chose not to open them up to the public due to unethical behavior and concerns that chat systems could break social norms.For example, in 2016 Microsoft created a chatbot called Tay. but was forced to go offline after spewing out hate speech. Even ChatGPT, which has rules for creating positive and friendly content, can be manipulated to generate swaying responses with appropriate prompts.

However, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in an interview with Time earlier this month that his company is considering its own chatbot, called Sparrow, for “private beta” in 2023. That’s the case this year, according to a report in The New York Times, citing a source familiar with the matter.

It’s no secret that Google Search has become generally more conversational in the last few years. The company has made strides in this area with his Google Assistant and withknowledge panel in search, demonstrating AI system LaMDA and his MUM at his I/O developer conference in 2021, showing what For years we’ve been pitching conversations as the future of search.

Harnessing OpenAI’s artificial intelligence seems to be how Microsoft is trying to beat Google in its own game. According to The New York Times, following the release of ChatGPT, Google management issued a “code red.” The internal team has been reassigned to begin work on AI between now and his scheduled internal meeting in May, according to reports.

Still, according to Statista, Google’s search engine still holds 84% ​​of the global search market share, compared to Bing’s 9% in 2022 (which has grown in recent years), and has been around for decades. It is clear that it is still the market leader today.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this article.

Read more: New tool from Microsoft uses AI to generate any image you can imagine

Chatbots just got more complicated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool.

Carol Yepes/Getty Images How Smart Is ChatGPT?

As you’ve probably heard, ChatGPT is a sophisticated chatbot that has taken the world by storm after being released to consumers in late November as a free online tool accessible to anyone with an internet connection. spread in AI-powered chatbots have grabbed attention thanks to their ability to churn out fun poems, create meal plans, and provide reliable answers to complex questions within seconds of being prompted. I was. The underlying technology isn’t exactly new, but no chatbot has yet managed to capture mainstream appeal like ChatGPT. This is largely because OpenAI has built a sophisticated user experience around his GPT-3.5 language model, a phenomenon known as ChatGPT.

GPT-3.5 is an improved version of GPT-3 that debuted in 2020, learning from massive amounts of data and code to achieve its capabilities. According to researchers at Stanford University, GPT-3 was trained on 570 gigabytes of text and has 175 billion parameters. (Google’s Dale Markowitz, on the other hand, says it’s 45 terabytes of text data that “contains almost all of the public web.”) For comparison, its predecessor, his GPT-2, is 100 times It was smaller than 1.5 billion parameters.

“This scale-up significantly changes the behavior of the model GPT-3, allowing it to perform tasks it has not been explicitly trained to do, such as translating sentences from English to French. Not at all, this behavior was almost non-existent in GPT-2,” wrote a researcher at Stanford University’s Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence Lab in a 2021 post.

“The current version of ChatGPT probably already knows more about the world than humans do, and is able to present that knowledge in a digestible way,” said Korinek.

There are roughly the same number of limits for all promises that ChatGPT holds. Critics of ChatGPT say it’s not always clear where chatbots are pulling information from, which can make it difficult for people to trust the results. Skeptics also point out that ChatGPT will always remain undermined by the imperfect nature of the data it was trained on, including biased and misinformation.

OpenAI acknowledges the weaknesses of chatbots in their current form. CEO Sam Altman said in his December post on Twitter that the product had issues with “robustness and reliability” and that “it would be a mistake to rely on anything important right now.” said.

ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but enough to give the misleading impression that it’s good at some things.

It would be a mistake to count on anything important now. This is a progress preview. Robustness and veracity have a lot to do.

Sam Altman (@sama) December 11, 2022

But don’t expect the AI ​​bandwagon to slow down.

“There are many new systems like ChatGPT entering the market in 2023, and the main implication of the resulting competition is that consumers will have more choices and hopefully get better products for them. That’s it,” Korinek added.

GPT-4, currently under development, is reported to have 100 trillion parameters. However, no release is expected until OpenAI is “convinced it can be done. [release] Be safe and responsible,” Altman said in an interview with StrictlyVC in early January.

Altman also tried to manage expectations for the fourth iteration of GPT, the sophisticated language model that underpins ChatGPT, saying, “No AGI.” AGI stands for Artificial General Intelligence, or technology that has its own emergent intelligence rather than relying on the deep learning models currently used by OpenAI. This is the kind of intelligence that has been dramatized in his sci-fi novels for over a century, and was popularized in recent years by the award-winning dystopian show Westworld.

“In my opinion [AGI] In the same interview, Altman added that GPT-4 would “disappoint” those who hold on to its hopes.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by our editors. See this post for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-chatgpt-could-take-microsofts-search-engine-bing-into-the-future/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos