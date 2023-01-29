Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked – what to expect





Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2023 is just around the corner. Even though countless leaks have stole our curiosity, it’s still one of the most important events of the year. Let’s get a better idea of ​​what we expect.

Galaxy S23 series

We’ll see the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 and S23+, and possibly some newer laptops. A new tablet is very unlikely, and a smartwatch or headphones are very unlikely.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra inherits the design of its predecessor, but adds a few new colors, including Cotton Flower (a pale yellow) and Botanic Green (a different shade of green from last year).

The Ultra will still have the built-in S Pen, a top-of-the-line 6.8-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and a four-camera setup on the back.

One of the big changes is the new chipset. This is a faster version of the SD 8 Gen 2, called his Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Samsung is said to ship its new flagship phones exclusively with chips from Qualcomm, his 4nm units built on TSMC’s latest power-efficient process. It ensures the best possible performance and allows you to get more endurance out of the 5,000mAh battery.

Another big change is the main camera. The newly announced 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor. It offers different output resolutions according to your needs. 16:1 for 2.4m pixels at 12.5MP, 4:1 for 1.2m pixels at 50MP. It will also enable the capture of 8K video.

A new sensor provides better night mode images and better portrait videos.

The other two cameras on the back retain the 3x and 10x specs of their predecessors, right down to the sensors, but Samsung is sure to step up image quality. But there will be a new imager behind the lens. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also capable of space zoom 100X and moonshots.

Finally, there’s talk of a new selfie camera, though we know it won’t be a high-res sensor like the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 40MP.

Speculation rumors suggest Samsung will bring emergency satellite connectivity to the Galaxy S23 series, but that seems unlikely at this point.

The other two phones will get even more changes than their predecessors. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ keep the 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch resolutions, but increase battery capacity by 200mAh to 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh respectively. The Plus model gets 45W fast charging compared to just 25W for the vanilla S23.

The S23 and S23+ also get access to the faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The back panel is again glass (likely Corning of some sort) and the pair comes in a new Mystic Lilac color option.

three galaxies

Samsung plans to start taking orders for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra starting February 1st. If you live in the US, the price will remain the same as last year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, the S23+ starts at $1,000, and the S23 starts at $800. However, European buyers will have to accept the price increase. The Galaxy S23 gets a 100 increase over its predecessor, while the S23+ gets a 150 increase. This is the case for the corresponding base configuration.

The base Galaxy S23 Ultra is 150 taller than the base Galaxy S22 Ultra, but there are configuration differences. The base model of new smartphones is 8/256GB, while older models started at 8/128GB.

Galaxy Book3 series

Another major announcement at the Unpacked 2023 event is the Galaxy Book3 line of laptops. They consist of the Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and the top-of-the-line Book3 Ultra.

All three models feature a 2880x1800px (16:10) Super AMOLED touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, Intel’s 13th generation processors, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The laptop also has a USB-A port, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and a microSD slot.

Size-wise, the Galaxy Book3 360 is 14 inches, the Galaxy Book3 Pro comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch variants, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is 16 inches. All models are available in Core i5-1340P and Core i7-1360P with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Naturally, all models will boot Windows 11 and add Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, including Multi Control, Quick Share, Private Share and Galaxy Notes.

The 14-inch model will have a 63WH battery and the 16-inch model will have a 76WH battery. All models come with a 65W USB-C PD for charging straight out of the box.

The Galaxy Book3 360 will have a 14-inch display with S Pen support. The Galaxy Book3 Pro probably won’t support the S Pen, but the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 does.

Galaxy Book3 360, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 laptops

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is expected to have a more robust configuration with a 45W Core i9-13900H, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD.76WH battery with 136W charging. (due to power-hungry GPUs).

Of course, we’ll also cover the Samsung Unpacked event, so don’t miss it until February 1st. The stream will start at 6pm GMT.

