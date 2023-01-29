The WordPress Admin Interface Is “Plain Bad”





Joost de Valk, founder of the Yoast SEO plugin, has released a critical assessment of WordPress’ user interface (UI) that it has become “hard to use” and that WordPress is trying to market to companies like Wix and Shopify. He said that it may be the cause of being deprived of market share. .

The official WordPress design philosophy states that we want WordPress to be easy to use with each new version.

They write that their goal is to be designed for “non-technical” users so that they can set up a fully functional website in five minutes or less.

But the reality of how easy WordPress is to use is far from their philosophical statement.

Even Matt Mullenweg, the developer of WordPress itself, says it’s faster to design in Wix than to do the same thing in WordPress.

WordPress user interface design

Joost points to the current WordPress admin user interface as one of the reasons why WordPress is so difficult to use.

He drew attention to the fact that WordPress has three different user interfaces, requiring users to learn how to use each one, complicating the WordPress experience.

To make matters worse, themes and plugins introduce their own user interface elements, forcing users to learn entirely different ways to navigate and use the software.

An ideal user interface (UI) provides a consistent workspace so users don’t have to stop and rethink where all the buttons and links are.

Interface navigation should be similar across all screens, regardless of what you’re trying to accomplish.

Joost wrote:

“The current state is simply bad. WordPress core currently has basically three designs.

The edit page for the post you’re typing this in doesn’t look like the summary page for the post at all. Also, it doesn’t look like the site health page at all.

Then go to the plugins, each of which also has its own UI. This makes WordPress as a whole hard to use. “

WordPress is outdated and losing market share

Apart from UI inconsistencies, Joost also pointed out that competitors like Wix have consistent UIs across content management systems.

So while the world is adopting best practices, WordPress has been stuck with the same inconsistent interface for years.

Yoast argued that a poor user interface contributed to the outflow of users from WordPress to its competitors.

“This is why we are losing CMS market share to companies like Wix and Shopify (each with their own design system).”

Is WordPress hard to use?

The beauty of a closed source CMS like Wix is ​​its ease of use. One of the reasons for its ease of use is its consistent design system.

PC Magazine awarded Wix with its 2022 Editors’ Choice Best of the Year Award, writing:

“If you want to build a website online with minimal effort and maximum creative freedom, look no further than Wix.”

WordPress has no such awards. However, in PC Magazine’s WordPress overview, the author says it’s not “particularly difficult.”

But the PC Magazine overview author also acknowledges the learning curve for using WordPress.

“…for those unfamiliar with the process, you may need a guide.”

WordPress theme website ThemeIsle writes:

“WordPress doesn’t require any coding knowledge, but customizing a theme isn’t that easy.

By default, you don’t get exactly the same visual editing experience as you do in Squarespace or Wix, but the new Block Editor evolves in that direction… even poorly coded themes can be a pain to tweak unless you’re an expert may be user. “

One of WordPress’ goals is to make it easy for users to build.

So it’s puzzling that WordPress is perceived as hard to use, especially compared to closed-source alternatives like Wix, Shopify, and Duda.

Joost de Valk cites an outdated admin UI as one of the reasons WordPress is so hard to use.

He actually appeals to WordPress management to prioritize consistent user interface design.

“WordPress needs a design system, and it needs to do it fast…”

Reply from the Twitter WordPress Community

The response to Joost’s article has been overwhelmingly positive, and many in the WordPress community thank Joost for bringing this topic to their attention.

@learnwithmattc tweeted:

“Excellent articles, summaries, recommendations, tips and resources. Rarely do you get this much valuable information in one blog post.

Attention WP product developers! Whether you like the route Yoast took or not, I think the settings UI is important and worthy of your attention. “

@Shock9699 thanked this article for calling attention to menu discrepancies within the WordPress admin interface.

“Totally agree. WordPress looks like a CMS from 10-15 years ago. Especially with the arrival of the new FSE where the internal menu is different from the normal dashboard.”

@mnowak_eth tweeted to agree on the state of the WordPress admin UI.

“…the WordPress panel is starting to look like old enterprise software (you know the name). The whole SaaS movement was constantly educating the internet community about good and bad UX and ergonomics, so the wp panel went unnoticed. was there.”

A standardized design shared by plugins and themes creates a seamless and coherent management interface. @wpsecurityuser tweeted calling for a standardized design system.

“Stop plugins implementing UI systems and update WordPress admin UI to standardize everything. Let’s modernize.”

@bitartem called attention to the value of having a design system in place so that the WordPress ecosystem knows in advance what to expect.

“Another issue is that WordPress is in transition, which means block editors and site-wide edits, and new features are added almost daily, so if you have a design system, WordPress is closer. We need to know what the future holds.”

WordPress admin user interface needs improvement

When the people who created WordPress say they get things done faster with closed source competitors than WordPress does, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that WordPress is in trouble.

Joost’s article highlights the outdated state of the WordPress admin interface and calls attention to the need for consistent design statements that plugin and theme developers can adopt to make their end products more usable. .

Read Joost de Valk’s blog post

WordPress admin UI needs improvement

Featured image from Shutterstock/fizkes

