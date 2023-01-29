M2 Pro vs M2 Max: Small Differences Make a Big Impact on Your Workflow (and Your Wallet)





The release of the 2023 MacBook Pro and 2023 Mac mini has revealed the second generation of Apple silicon in Mac form. Unsurprisingly, this is a bit of a recreation of the first generation. Apple has split the chips into several different types.

Like the M1 generation, the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips go hand in hand with each other, as well as the M2 chip introduced last summer. Although they are all based on the same foundation, each chip has some different characteristics. These differences are important when deciding whether to buy a Mac mini or a MacBook Pro.

Round 1: M2 vs M1

Before comparing the M2 Pro and M2 Max, it makes sense to discuss the M2, which debuted with the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro last June. The M2’s CPU and GPU cores are the same as those found in Apple’s A15 chip that formed the basis of the iPhone 13 line.

Apple chips just keep getting faster. In general, each M2 CPU core is about 12-15% faster than the equivalent M1 core. As a result, the move from M1 to M2 fails to deliver the breakthrough that Apple’s move from Intel to its own processors has provided. Instead, Macs are now on the path of slow but steady progress seen every year with the announcement of new iPhone processors.

The M2 Pro takes the M2 and adds more CPU cores, GPU cores and memory.

However, Apple continues to tinker with Edge from generation to generation. With the M2, Apple has addressed one of the M1 processor’s biggest drawbacks: its limited RAM capacity. The M2 can support up to 24GB of unified memory. That’s up from the 16GB limit that daunted many prospective M1 Mac buyers. Apple also increased memory bandwidth from 68GB to 100GB per second.

The M2 kept the same CPU core configuration as the M1, but 4 cores dedicated to performance and 8 cores to the remaining 4 dedicated to efficiency. The maximum number of GPUs available on a chip has been increased from 8 to 10, slightly improving the maximum graphics performance. M2’s next-generation neural engine is over 40% faster for machine learning operations.

Perhaps most importantly, M2 gave a boost to video encoding. In previous-generation chips, Apple added dedicated hardware to its high-end M1 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips to help encode and decode ProRes video files more efficiently. Apple built that functionality into the M2, greatly enhancing the video editing capabilities of Macs with M2 processors.

The M2 is an impressive chip, but it pales in comparison to the M2 Pro and M2 Max. The M2’s 4 performance CPU cores are very powerful, but the M2 Pro and Max offer double the CPU performance, not double the CPU performance, but about 1.6 times faster. On the GPU side, the M2’s up to 10 GPU cores compete against the M2 Pro’s up to 19 GPU cores and the M2 Max’s staggering up to 38 GPU cores.

The M2 Max has the same number of CPU cores as the M2 Pro, but the Max boosts the GPU cores.

And while the M2’s 24GB maximum RAM is far superior to the M1’s 16GB, the M2 Pro can be expanded up to 32GB and the M2 Max up to 96GB. The M2 Pro has twice the memory bandwidth of the M2 and the M2 Max has four times the memory bandwidth.

Throw in limited USB/Thunderbolt ports and video output support, and you’ll find there’s still plenty of room to differentiate the high-end chip from the M2. This is not to say that M2 is a loser. It’s actually a very powerful chip. However, Apple designed the M2 Pro and M2 Max for more demanding users.

Round (M) 2: Pro vs Max

It’s important to note that, like the M1 Pro and M1 Max, the M2 Pro and M2 Max are identical in many ways. Apple offers the M2 Pro chip with less than 12 CPU cores, but if you get the 12 core model, you get exactly the same 12 cores offered in the M2 Max. CPU power is the same. can’t believe it? Let’s see:

Elsewhere, the story is different. Apple limits the M2 Pro to 19 GPU cores, while the M2 Max can have up to 38 GPU cores. This means that if you need graphics horsepower, the M2 Max is the way to get the most out of it.

Similarly, the M2 Pro has a maximum memory of 32 GB, while the M2 Max can handle up to 96 GB. M2 Max’s memory bandwidth is double that of M2 Pro. The M2 Max also has two video encoding engines and a ProRes video engine versus the one in the M2 Pro, so video encoding is better when decoding. This means that for some video encoding tasks, the M2 Max is twice as fast, as the Final Cut Pro export showed.

M2 Pro vs M2 Max: Choose Wisely

Basically, you can think of the M2 Max as a little addition to the M2 Pro. Based on photos of Apple’s chip, you can take it literally. From top to bottom on the M2 Pro, the two chips look similar, but the M2 Max is larger and extends a bit further. In that new realm, Apple added his second bank of GPUs, an additional memory bus, and an additional video encoding engine.

So which one will it be, Pro or Max? If your workflow relies heavily on CPU speed, the extra GPU cores on the M2 Max chip won’t help, so we recommend buying the M2 Pro. except when Again, the M2 Max is a better choice. Video encoding is faster on the M2 Max, but it may not be enough to justify the increased price.

Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (2023, M2 Max, 12 Core/38 Core, 1 TB)

Apple 14″ MacBook Pro (2023, M2 Pro, 12 Core/19 Core, 1 TB)

See the comparison between Mac Studio (M1 Max) and Mac mini (M2 Pro).

