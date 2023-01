Reported Google AI bot can make music from text prompts

As AI slowly permeates every aspect of our digital lives, from writing essays to having conversations with therapists to generating original art, it’s a little surprising that artificial intelligence is making its way into music. It’s not what you should do. It should also come as no surprise that the tech giant, his Google, will be the first major player.

The company is reportedly building an AI bot that can create “original” music(Opens in a new window) from both text and voice prompts. A hummed or whistled melody, reportedly. The future app is known internally as MusicLM.

See Also: You’re Not Old, Concerts Are Weird Now

This information was revealed in a research paper published Jan. 26 (opens in new window), which describes MusicLM as “a model for generating high-fidelity music from textual descriptions” and “having consistent performance over minutes.” generates music at 24 kHz with the following:” The paper explains that songs can be created from rich captions such as:

The main soundtrack of the arcade game. It has a catchy electric guitar riff and is fast-paced and upbeat. The music is repetitive and memorable, but contains unexpected sounds such as cymbal crashes and drum rolls.

Additional sequences of timed text prompts help build the structure of the song, along with a library of sounds generated from sources such as art archives and other AI prompts (opens in new window).

Examples of AI-generated songs have already been posted to Google’s Github account (opens in new window) as part of the preliminary release of a 5,500 musical text pairs dataset known as MusicCaps.

The launch of such platforms will inevitably spark additional conversations about the role of artificial intelligence in intellectual property theft and piracy. This is caused by a large number of artists and their art repositories (Opens in a new window) not agreeing to public use. Their skill in creating AI bots like this — while others are taking advantage of the proliferation of AI-powered technologies. Additional AI development also poses its own risks to the humans behind the technology, as an exploited workforce bears the brunt of data mining and moderation.

As of now, Google AI Music Maker isn’t set to be released anytime soon, and the company explained its ongoing concerns about cultural programming biases, glitches, and plagiarism concerns that must be resolved before launch. doing.

