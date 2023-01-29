Budget 2023: The Innovation Route to Wealth





The Indian economy is set to reach the $5 trillion GDP target in the short term. National budgets, due in the next few days, are crucial to ensuring inclusive and balanced growth in each country.

The Prime Minister emphasized innovation by adding Jai Anusandhan to Jai Jawang, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan. How do you translate that vision into reality? Wealth can be created sustainably when innovation becomes part of the DNA of the economy. We, India, must become that economy!

While much has been done by governments to enable industry, academia, research institutes and start-ups individually, much more can be achieved with the creation of the National Research Quad (NRQ).

Budget Day could be an opportunity to announce the establishment of a government-led NRQ. It is governed through an advisory board.

The goal is to expand national R&D investment from 0.7% to 4% of GDP by 2047, with an interim target of 2.5% by 2030, with industry as the majority. increase.

road ahead

Here are some suggestions for achieving this:

(i) Increase spending on higher education institutions for cutting-edge research: We must provide research students and professors with the research facilities they need. Genuine failure must be tolerated. I even applauded. Only then can you keep the best minds for research.

(ii) Strengthening funding for ministries to set up incubators in higher education institutions: Various ministries, especially the Ministry of Heavy Industries, have already set up incubators and accelerators in some higher education institutions. The review and oversight of these incubators and accelerators is done by independent expert committees and this should be further encouraged.

3. Establishment of India Intellectual Property Think Tank: We need to protect our traditional knowledge of artisanal handicrafts, indigo dyeing, other arts and crafts and rural innovators. It would be appropriate to create a mechanism to synergize the efforts of the various sectors of the publicly funded institution and the intellectual property policy.

4. Introduce elements of Research Linked Incentive (RLI): Similar to the PLI scheme, it is useful to introduce RLI to ensure innovation in the industry.

For India to be truly competitive and wealthy, it is the vehicle that Anusandhan must ride, and the National Research Quad plays an important role to play.

The author is Chairman of the CII National Mission on Technology, Innovation, and Research.

share

Copy LinkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published January 29, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/budget-2023-the-innovation-route-to-wealth/article66447344.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos