Google AI team showcases tool to generate music from ham, text





With the rapid rise of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, many are wondering what else will be changed by generative AI tools. If Google’s research paper on AI published this week is to be believed, then so is songwriting, and perhaps the music industry.

This paper describes a tool called MusicLM that can convert whistling and humming melodies according to the style described in the text captions. It can also generate high-fidelity music from textual descriptions, such as soothing violin melodies backed by distorted guitar riffs.

Google announces MusicLM: a model for generating music from text. The crazy things this can do are:

1. Given audio of a melody, it can generate new music inspired by that melody customized by prompts! pic.twitter.com/HKDnXI1C8U

Bleeding Edge.ai (@bleedingedgeai) January 27, 2023

The paper’s website provides examples of the results produced by the tool. In one example, someone hums his late 19th-century Italian folk song, Bella Ciao. Based on that hum, the tool then generates music in various styles of instrumentation, including guitar solos, string quartets, and jazz with saxophones.

Think of MusicLM as the ChatGPT of music, tweeted entrepreneur Martin Uetz, and can’t wait to see it go mainstream.

Generative AI and artists

In the same way that illustrators and graphic artists are irritated by AI tools that create striking images from mere text prompts, musicians who have spent decades learning an instrument may not be so enthusiastic. not.

These AI art tools include Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E 2. Impressed by the tool, he shared his own experience on his social media and was stunned by the backlash from his illustrators. And last year, a Midjourney-generated image won an award at an arts festival, pissing artists off.

The problem artists have with such tools is training themselves through vast collections of digitized artwork without their consent. A lawsuit recently filed in San Francisco by a practicing artist describes Stable Diffusion and Midjourney as collage tools that violate the rights of millions of artists.

In fact, due to copyright issues, Google AI cannot publish MusicLM. But start-ups may be more willing to bring such technology out into the world.

It’s not that Big Tech hasn’t put resources into generative AI.

DALL-E is powered by ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI and plans to use the technology in various products, including the Bing search engine. It has now caught fire under Google’s parent company, Alphabet, which is working on a similar tool to answer this challenge.

MusicLM as a tool is far from perfect, but it gives an indication of where things are going. The same goes for ChatGPT itself. Imagine what GPT 10 would be like, as Mark Cuban recently said about AI chatbots.

The Trust Factor is a weekly newsletter that examines what leaders need to succeed. Sign up here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/29/chatgpt-for-music-google-ai-musiclm-generates-music-from-hums-and-text-prompts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos