ASML has reported record-breaking annual results for 2022. Sander Hofman, Media Manager at ASML, provides some insider insight. Sander published his thoughts as the first part of “Always Be Curious,” a weekly newsletter covering relevant science and technology news. If you’re interested in what Innovation Origins reports, be sure to subscribe.

This week, ASML reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. And he’s been with this company for 15 years and he knows where we’re coming from, so when you look at these earnings, you have to pinch yourself sometimes.

2022 was another strong year for ASML with net sales of just over 21 billion. ASML’s revenue has been steadily increasing, up from his 10.9 billion just five years ago. The future also looks bright. With the value of the chip industry doubling towards the end of the decade and lithography continuing to play a key role in chip innovation, our revenue is expected to grow from 44 billion to 600 billion by 2030. It is expected to grow further to somewhere between 100 million. holy smoke.

Then there are our purchase orders. By the end of last year, ASML had a pretty staggering backlog of her 40.4 billion. That’s double his current earnings. It was sold out for a while.

Sandra Hoffman

We’re also growing our headcount, with over 10,000 (!) people attending ASML last year.

At least in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, where I’m based, this was a pretty amazing growth. On the first Monday of each month, long lines form at the badge desk and laptop pick-up area. And office buildings are visibly busier.

Of course, we also see market uncertainty caused by inflation, rising interest rates, recession risks and geopolitical developments. However, our clients have indicated that they expect the market to recover relatively quickly. Also, chip makers don’t want to wait in line to get a new lithography system, as it currently takes more than half a year to get a lithography system from order to fab. Instead, they want to prepare for an upturn in the industry later this year or early 2024.

