Beauty Tech Gradually Expands In Male Grooming Market





With the increase in online shopping since the initial Covid lockdowns, many beauty brands are innovating to make more services available quickly and remotely. This can be seen dating back to 2020 with the rise of virtual makeup testing services and the emergence of virtual sales advisors, both powered by artificial intelligence and based on a mission to improve the online and in-store shopping experience. Brands understand that while digital technology is clearly essential online, it is becoming essential in store for a more seamless and, above all, personalized experience.

At the same time, innovations in beauty technology are proliferating, providing consumers with customized experiences that can be accessed with just a few clicks. These innovations were initially focused on the women’s beauty market, but are now expanding into men’s beauty.

men’s skin diagnosis

Bulldog is a men’s skincare brand that innovates in the field of personalization. In the UK, the brand has launched Skin Advisor, an artificial intelligence-based tool that allows men to get bespoke skincare recommendations.

Accessible from the brand’s website, this new tool is easy to use. Simply register online, answer a series of questions about your needs, skin type, consider environmental factors and add your location. can. When all parameters are considered, the user not only gets information about her skin, but also a customized skincare routine for her. The technology isn’t new, but it stands out for the first time with its focus on addressing men’s needs while reflecting their growing interest in skin care.

Philips continues the global rollout of GroomTribe, a beard care application that allows users to experiment with different styles and get shaving advice. A Brazilian version of the app is now available.

Finally, Biotherm announced the launch of a men’s version of its virtual skin diagnosis tool, Skin Diag.

According to a report by Persistence Market Research, demand for men’s skincare products is expected to grow 5.7% worldwide between 2017 and 2022 and continue to grow at an annual growth rate of about 7.5% until 2033. increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumbeautynews.com/en/beauty-tech-gradually-expands-in,21444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos