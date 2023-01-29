Google, Microsoft, Salesforce layoffs teach tech workers hard lessons





dehumanization. Gatsuri. Slap him in the face. Betrayed. Tech workers are using all sorts of emotional phrases to capture the industry and explain the waves of layoffs that are making the business world talk.

“I am shocked, hurt and still processing,” Katie Olaskiewicz, a former human truth strategist at Google, wrote on LinkedIn last week shortly after 12,000 Google employees were laid off. It’s hard when you get hit, but there’s no one you can point your anger at.”

She added, “You can work for one of the most respected employers in the world and still have the potential to return to dollar signs.”

A total of 40,000 employees were laid off from Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the last two weeks. This is a tech worker’s nightmare. On LinkedIn and other social platforms, thousands of former employees are lamenting their brutal abandonment. Feeling hurt and betrayed is normal. Over the years, the technology industry has fostered an attitude among workers that their employment is more than a transaction and that they are part of a family working towards a common goal.

Tech layoffs are a far cry from Wall Street, which has cut jobs on its own in recent months. From Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Citi, Morgan Stanley and others he laid off more than 15,000 employees, employees were quickly and mercilessly fired. But unlike the tech industry, banking jobs are dictated by two factors. performance and the cyclical nature of the market. There is no illusion that these jobs are anything more than business arrangements.

And now, as the first wave of layoffs in 20 years hits the tech industry, both laid-off workers and remaining colleagues are faced with the hard truth that the workplace is not the same as family.

The tech industry spent years shattering the ‘family’ image

The idea of ​​economic instability is not unfamiliar to Silicon Valley. Hundreds of tech startups crash and go up in flames every year. But over the past decade, some tech giants have started promising something to their employees beyond a sense of purpose and security.

At Google, the company calls its employees Googlers. This is an identifier that marks an employee as an ingrained part of an organization, not just an employee. In its early days, Google ushered in an era of sprawling, fully equipped tech campuses where employees could work day and night without having to leave their homes (some even without). The company has long encouraged employees to “put their heart and soul into their work” and combine work and life.

The early days of Facebook, the current meta, were defined by disruption. But by the 2010s, it had reached puberty and became a tech giant in its own right. On its expansive campus in Menlo Park, Calif., employees could take group fitness classes at his one of the company’s on-site gyms and eat breakfast at his one of several cafes. Facebook was named the best company to work for in America in 2018. One reason is that it encouraged people to bring their “real selves” into the workplace. Outward perceptions were that Facebook employees felt happy, successful, and achieved the perfect work-life balance for him.

However, cracks in the veneer began to appear. First in the business itself, which seemed to be going through scandal after scandal, then in the internal culture. “The pressure of having to act like I love to work is so great and it breaks my heart.” There shouldn’t be.”

Now, in the space of a few months, the same company that helped nurture the family mindset in Silicon Valley has shattered the illusion. was founded on the belief of co-CEO Marc Benioff. When it came time to lay off his 10% of employees earlier this month, he invoked the concept of family at work. “The employees affected are not just co-workers. They are friends. They are family,” he wrote in a letter to employees, likening the layoffs to the death of his co-worker.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he mistimed his big investment in the company, mostly in the Metaverse. In November, the company cut 11,000 employees, about 13% of its workforce, in what employees called “Hunger Games”-style layoffs. and thanked the laid-off employee for putting “your heart and soul here.”

When 12,000 Google employees were laid off while on maternity leave, one with a 4-month-old baby at home and another with an 8-month-old baby, they were shocked and felt betrayed. said. One software engineer tweeted, “It’s hard to believe that after 20 years at Google, he unexpectedly found out about his last days in an email.” “What a slap in the face. I wish I could have said goodbye to everyone face to face,” said another furloughed Google employee.

The toxicity of the idea of ​​’family’

The idea of ​​a workplace as a family sounds idyllic on paper. Families at work are loyal. I have a strong sense of trust. We have a community. But blurring the lines between work and home can be costly.

Journalists Charlie Warzel and Anne Helen Petersen challenge the working family archetype in their 2021 book Out of Office. “You already have a family, chosen or not,” they wrote. “And when companies use that rhetoric, it’s reframing business relationships as emotional.”

They add: : Family comes first. ”

Treating an organization like a family can ultimately “force workers to ignore their own exploitation”, resulting in workers demanding leave or paying more money. They say it can subtly feel like you shouldn’t make demands or complain about bad behavior at work. workplace. In other words, what should be a seemingly straightforward relationship becomes mired in guilt.

Eden King, a professor of industrial and organizational psychology at Rice University, preaches the family spirit.Some companies are using the family spirit as a smoke screen to get more out of their employees. said.

“Sometimes leaders use words like, ‘We’re all part of the same family,’ and that’s not real and actually demotivates people,” King told me. “Oh, we’re all part of the family, but I’m going to ask you to work crazy hours and pay less, and I’m not going to treat you with respect” sounds untrue. increase. “

Imagine what would happen if the same organization decided to overhire early in the pandemic, taking a hit to its bottom line and it was time to cut jobs.

Sylvia Bonilla Zizumbo, a career and leadership coach who spent 17 years at Google before starting her own company three years ago, said: “It’s a blow not only to those who have been laid off, but also to those who remain with the company.”

According to Bonilla Zizumbo, there are five factors involved in the workplace. Time investment, contribution, personal responsibility and dedication, work purpose and performance. These factors make us feel satisfied and successful in our work and encourage us to be more ambitious and productive. increase. The working people part is the foundation of the business and what keeps employees motivated, she said.

“When you think about it, it really feels like a betrayal to let it go all of a sudden,” she said. I feel like I don’t.”

wall street reality

In many ways, tech workers are waking up to a reality their peers in other fast-growing industries have always known. On Wall Street, layoffs are as much a part of life as hiring new interns.

Wall Street job cuts are cyclical. Banks regularly cut underperformers to make room for new stars. Bankers live and die not just by the amount of their bonus, but also by performance reviews that determine whether or not they have a job. These cuts have long been considered a necessary ingredient for doing business in the highly competitive and highly lucrative financial world.

“At the end of the day, it’s about making money, and that’s how you grow the pie,” says Charlie Anderson, partner at recruitment firm Heidrick & Struggles and head of investment banking in the Americas. “And if that’s the most important feature or point judged by the year-end review, I think it promotes culture.”

The pandemic and accompanying booming profits helped slow this natural life cycle, but after the market disastrous 2022, the culling is back. Chief Executive James Gorman said the bank’s December layoffs were “expired.”

Recent bank layoffs have been swift and inhumane. At Goldman Sachs, which recently laid off 3,200 employees, some employees were called into a 7:30 a.m. meeting and told they had lost their jobs. Some junior bankers had only 30 minutes to clear their desks before being shown the door. Every year, I heard that someone was being fired.”

Similarly, in an industry like Big Law, law firms operate under an “up or out” system, where lawyers are expected to either be promoted or leave the practice. Those who don’t perform are “controlled out” and quietly kicked out the door. When the going gets tough, layoff-phobic law firms often implement “stealth layoffs” following performance reviews. This is a way to reduce headcount by shifting the blame to employee performance rather than company finances. Still, as business slows in 2023, especially in practice areas such as mergers and acquisitions, even law firms are beginning to announce layoffs, citing overhiring and cooling demand.

healthy reset

This is not to say that the “chew and spit” mentality of Wall Street is the best way to treat employees. For years, junior bankers have warned about the mental health impact of the system, and many large financial institutions have taken steps to change this culture.

Research shows that building a culture of trust creates a healthier and more productive work environment. A professor at Rice University, King said her research found that there are considerable benefits to a workplace that promotes healthy levels of engagement, belonging, and a sense of support and inclusion. said to me.

“For many people, their relationships at work on an individual level and their relationships with the organization as a whole are very important,” she said. “It would be a mistake to minimize the impact of the nature of these relationships.”

An ideal workplace dynamic includes what King called “perceived organizational support.” Employees feel that the organization cares about their needs, that they have a voice, and that they are treated fairly and with respect.

But for those who are trapped in an unhealthy work dynamic or have just been laid off, it’s time to rethink their relationship with their jobs, says Bonilla Zizumbo, a career coach and former longtime Googler. Separating your work from your identity is as important as taking the time to understand what matters most to you, what brings you the most joy, and who matters most to you. Don’t put off that vacation, and don’t put off your health, she said.

“It is often one of the biggest regrets I hear. “And you can’t get that time back.”

Avery Hartmans is a senior reporter at Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/layoffs-google-microsoft-salesforce-tech-industry-employees-work-family-lesson-2023-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos