Zoom out to see how dramatically the world can change in a lifetime





Technology can change the world in ways unimaginable until it happens. Turning on a light switch would have been inconceivable to our medieval ancestors. When we were kids, our grandparents had a hard time imagining a world connected by smartphones and the internet.

Likewise, it’s hard to imagine the arrival of all these technologies that would radically change the world we’ve grown accustomed to.

Looking back at how rapidly technology has changed our world in the past can remind us that our own future could be very different from the world we live in today. .

One of the insights I gained from this long-term perspective is how extraordinary our times are. In the old days, technology changed very slowly. The technology our ancestors were familiar with in childhood remained central to their lives in old age. We are living in a time of very rapid technological change, in contrast to those days. In recent generations, it’s common for technologies that were unimaginable when we were young to become commonplace later.

Long-term outlook for technological change

Large visualizations provide a long-term perspective on the history of technology.1

The timeline starts at the center of the spiral. The first use of stone tools 3.4 million years ago marks the beginning of the history of this technology2. After that, each turn of the spiral represents his 200,000-year history. For our ancestors to control fire and use it in cooking, it took him 2.4 million years to wind a 12-turn helix.3

To be able to visualize the more recent inventions of the last 12,000 years, the spiral had to unfold. We needed more space to show when agriculture, writing, and the wheel were invented. Technological change was rapid during this period, but still relatively slow, with thousands of years passing between each of these three inventions.

After 1800, we stretched the timeline even further to show a number of major inventions that followed in rapid succession.

The long-term perspective that this graph provides makes it clear just how insanely fast technology changes in our time.

You can use this visualization to see how technology developed in a particular domain. Take, for example, the history of communication. From letters to paper, printing presses, telegrams, telephones, radios, the Internet and smartphones.

Or follow the rapid development of human flight. In 1903, the Wright brothers became the first man to successfully fly (less than his one minute flight time) and landed on the moon only 66 years later. Many have seen both in their lives. First plane and moon landing.

This large visualization also highlights the impact various technologies have on our lives. It includes highly beneficial innovations such as the vaccine that allowed humanity to eradicate smallpox, and it includes terrifying innovations like the nuclear bomb that endangers the lives of all of us. .

What will the next decades bring?

The red timeline continues to the present, and the green timeline continues into the future. Many children born today will live well into the 22nd century even if life expectancy does not increase any further.

A range of future innovations, such as new vaccines, advances in clean and low-carbon energy, and better cancer treatments, could significantly improve our living conditions and the environment around us. But there is one technology that could change our world even more, as I discuss in a series of articles. Artificial intelligence.

One of the reasons artificial intelligence is such an important innovation is that intelligence itself is a major driver of innovation. This fast-paced technological change could accelerate further if it is driven not only by human intelligence, but also by artificial intelligence. It can happen within a very short period of one year, possibly even faster.4

I believe that AI technology has the potential to fundamentally change our world. In many ways, it is already changing our world, as explained in this related article. As this technology becomes more capable in the years and decades to come, it can give immense power to those who control it (and risk it escaping our control entirely). increase).

Such a system might be hard to imagine today, but AI technology is advancing rapidly. As discussed in this article, many AI experts believe that human-level artificial intelligence is very likely to be developed within the next few decades.

Technology continues to change the world We should all make sure it changes the world for the better

Photographs, radios, antibiotics, the Internet, and the International Space Station orbiting the Earth—things familiar to us today could not have been imagined just a few generations ago by our ancestors. After spending a week with you, I would be overwhelmed by your daily routine.

What I’ve learned from this history is that I’m likely to see technology in my life that I can’t even imagine today.

In addition to this trend toward increasingly rapid innovation, there is a second long-term trend. Technology is getting stronger. Our ancestors used stone tools, but we are building AI systems and technologies around the world that can edit genes.

Few things are more important than the question of what technology will be developed in our lifetimes because of the immense power that technology gives to those who control it. Therefore, I think it is a mistake to leave questions about the future of technology to engineers. Which technology is controlled by whom is he one of the most important political questions of our time. Because these technologies give great power to those who control them.

We all need to strive to acquire the knowledge we need to contribute to intelligent discussions about the world we want to live in. This means gaining knowledge and wisdom about the question of which technology is needed.

Acknowledgments: I would like to thank my colleagues Hannah Ritchie, Bastian Herre, Natasha Ahuja, Edouard Mathieu, Daniel Bachler, Charlie Giattino, and Pablo Rosado for their helpful comments on drafts of this essay and visualization. Thanks also to her Lizka Vaintrob and Ben Clifford for the conversation that kicked off this visualization.

This article was originally published on Our World in Data and is republished here under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

Image Credit: Pat Kay/Unsplash

