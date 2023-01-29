Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google Face Revenue Test Amid Big Corporate Layoffs





In the biggest week of the holiday season, big tech results take center stage amid thousands of layoffs that are just the beginning.

These companies, along with Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, +1.90% GOOG, +1.56%, will deliver results after venturing into unfamiliar territory. Two years of pandemic surge and 20+ years of honeymoon with investors. Some analysts say it hasn’t bottomed out yet, either financially or employee-wise.

One big tech company that hasn’t cut jobs is Apple, which was the least among the group to increase headcount during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple reported last year that he slashed $846 billion from its market cap, giving the smartphone industry its worst year for its core products since 2013, and its worst holiday slump ever. The iPhone maker could also face questions from Wall Street about changes to product sourcing that rely heavily on China, a country where COVID-19 restrictions have restricted the production of some phones. .

Tech industry layoffs haven’t hit Apple yet, but some analysts believe Apple will continue to do so, even though CEO Tim Cook has demanded and received a significant pay cut. said to be unlikely to escape.

DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said in a research note on Tuesday that he expects Apple, like other big tech companies, to adjust its workforce numbers to reflect an increasingly challenging global macroeconomic environment. It says it does.

Rivals who are already cutting may face more if profits continue to decline along with revenue growth. Alphabet, for example, is cutting its 12,000 employees, but activist investors say that given how much the company has grown during the pandemic and the difficulties it’s currently facing in its online advertising sector, We have already said that it is not enough.

Analysts say Metas’ darkest days are still ahead as it navigates over 11,000 layoffs, competition from TikTok, and early setbacks in the metaverse. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to continue spending on Metaverse development, but the effort has slashed the previously healthy Facebook parent company’s revenue. .

In a research note on Thursday, Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White expects Meta to continue to be embroiled in a heated battle within the octagon in 2023. In the long term, we believe Meta will benefit from long-term digital advertising trends and bring innovation in the Metaverse. But with continued regulatory scrutiny and internal headwinds, we believe the darkest days of this downturn are ahead of us.

Online retailer Amazon AMZN (+3.04%) was the first major tech company to publicly declare cost savings appropriate a year ago, reaching a market cap of $834 billion in 2022. 18,000 workers as the struggle continued throughout last year as inflation siphoned more consumer dollars into necessities.

Amazon’s own AWS cloud infrastructure unit has contributed to increased sales over the past few years as companies build out their technology infrastructure. But his Microsoft exec’s remarks and forecasts for his third-largest loss by market cap in 2022, and a big barometer of overall technology spending, weren’t necessarily favorable for cloud growth.

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein said in a note on Wednesday that AWS sentiment is already bearish as investors call for a slowdown in earnings over the next three quarters, and that Microsoft’s earnings and industry growth are likely to rise. After conversations with Check, it said it was largely confirmed. On the positive side, e-commerce revenues are stable and profit margins should improve from organic scale and announced job cuts. .

Layoffs are beginning to spread beyond big tech companies that grew rapidly during the pandemic in response to massive demand surges.International Business Machines Corp. IBM cuts workforce by at least 20% during pandemic confirmed plans to lay off 3,900 people when it reported earnings.

One sector to watch is semiconductors, where chip shortages have turned into oversupply: Chip equipment maker Lam Research Corp.LRCX, -2.99% last week, Silicon Valley semiconductor giant Intel Corporation INTC, – announced a 6.41% reduction in personnel. Shockingly bad results while laying off workers. +0.32% could determine whether the semiconductor storm has a silver lining when Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD reports this week.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note Sunday that a common theme in big tech earnings this week will be accelerating technology layoffs and more pain to keep costs down. Don’t expect mass layoffs from Cupertino this week.

Big Tech earnings have solved other problems in the market over the past decade or more.

Earnings this week

Over the next week, according to FactSet, 107 companies will report results next week, including six stocks in the S&P 500 SPX, +0.25%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA (+0.08%). More Dow components were reported last week, but it will be the busiest week for S&P 500 holiday earnings this season, FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters confirmed to MarketWatch. bottom.

Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp.’s WHR reported +2.69% on Monday, lowering fourth-quarter sales expectations.

On Tuesday, parcel delivery company United Parcel Service UPS reported +1.33%, amid questions about demand for the holiday season. Streaming service Spotify Technology, SPOT, rose +0.93% after its own layoffs and potential price hike proposals, while McDonald’s Corporation MCD fell -0.82%, similarly saying rising prices are discouraging people from eating out. Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM (-1.83%), Caterpillar Inc. CAT (+0.92%), Snap Inc. SNAP (+7.07%) and Pfizer Inc. PFE (-1.04%) also reported on Tuesday. It has been.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS reported -1.32%, following a data breach and turmoil in mobile phone demand. Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported +0.24% on Thursday, saying analysts were likely to focus on US demand and China’s reopening. Help them navigate the economic hole.

Thursday is also a big day for big tech companies, with Apple, Amazon and Alphabet reporting later that afternoon after Meta reported the previous day.

phone on calendar

WWE Cataclysm: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. WWE, -1.35% Earnings Reported Thursday, Vince McMahon Returning to Pro Wrestling Organization This Month Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations as Buyer or Other So-called Strategic Alternative looking for

Analysts speculate how the company’s backlog of wrestling events and media content will be diverted while enjoying potential interest from Amazon and Netflix.NFLX, -1.12%. WWE has struggled with storytelling that viewers can relate to, and has cut back on the number of wrestlers.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that McMahon would pay a multi-million dollar settlement to a former referee who accused him of raping her. There was the retirement of my daughter who was promoted to co-CEO.

It’s not too clear as to whether Vince McMahon will attend Thursday’s earnings call.

Numbers to watch

GM and Ford Auto Sales: Automakers General Motors GM and Ford Motor F are up 4.03% and 2.71%, respectively, due to report results on Tuesday and Thursday. high. According to the Associated Press, GM was able to maintain its own sales figures despite lower new car sales in the third quarter.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barry touted cars like the Escalade, Chevrolet Volt EV, and some pickups and SUVs at the automaker’s third-quarter earnings call in October. GM said it completed and shipped nearly 75% of the unfinished vehicles it held in inventory in June during the quarter. She said supply chains were reopening, but she added that short-term disruptions would continue.

Auto makers report chip shortages and other production constraints are on the backburner. However, some forecasts suggest that 2022 will see the weakest car sales or unit sales in about a decade. Electric car maker Tesla’s recent price cuts could also affect GM and Ford’s own EV sales.

