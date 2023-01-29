How science and innovation can strengthen the world’s food system





Food systems from production to consumption are inherently complex and require coordinated efforts at many levels. Food systems are the public and private individuals and groups that influence public policy decisions, national and global supply chains, and what we eat.

Unfortunately, the current world food system is not sustainable. 1 in 9 people worldwide are affected by hunger. This situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

The world’s food system is currently failing to prevent malnutrition. In fact, they can exacerbate nutritional and health outcomes due to high obesity rates and related health problems caused by unhealthy diets.

The food system has a negative impact on the environment, accounting for about one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 to 2015. These are susceptible to disruptions such as pandemics, Russia-Ukrainian wars, or natural disasters. But science and innovation can provide solutions.

First step towards scientific innovation

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has convened a Food Systems Summit in 2021 to bring stakeholders together to bring about concrete and positive change in the global food system.

With five action tracks, the summit focused on efforts to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals related to food systems, specifically Goal 2 (Zero Hunger).

Prior to the Summit, an independent scientific group was established to provide input from the global scientific community. The information generated was used to recommend his seven innovation priorities for transforming food systems. Three are directly related to food science and technology.

Innovation in food science and technology

Innovations in food science and technology are well positioned to address many food system challenges. Food processing has enabled the preservation of nutrients and improved sensory quality, safety and shelf life of foods. The process of adding micronutrients to food-fortified foods helps meet specific nutritional needs to reduce malnutrition.

1) Eliminate waste:

The world wastes millions of tons of food every year. Therefore, it would be ideal to reduce food waste and encourage people to consume a diet with a lower carbon footprint. However, as idealistic as it sounds, processing technologies (such as 3D printing) can be used to transform this waste into new food products, promoting efficient use of resources.

Diversification can help reduce overconsumption of the five major food staples, including wheat, and broaden the variety of nutrients consumed. (Scott Butner/flickr), CC BY-NC-ND

2) Dietary diversification:

Ongoing food diversification efforts include untapped resources (such as millet and baobab) that contain large amounts of nutrients. These neglected, underutilized, minor or orphan crops should be consumed more. It is growing in popularity.

Diversification helps reduce overuse of the five major staples (maize, rice, wheat, potato and cassava) and broaden the variety of nutrients consumed. It can also boost local food production and build resilience.

3) Sustainable food processing:

Food processing such as fermentation has been proven to unlock the health benefits of foods. There is strong scientific evidence that active ingredients in functional foods that provide health benefits beyond nutritional value can prevent diseases such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

This preventive approach to health is largely underutilized.

Effective implementation equals success

The main task now is to efficiently implement these recommendations, especially in areas most affected by food insecurity.

Food system policy initiatives primarily occur at the national and global levels, and community-level engagement helps increase the likelihood that their impact will be locally sustained. Local engagement influences innovation It also helps in collecting and implementing traditional knowledge and cultural beliefs.

Food system solutions should be locally driven and culturally informed.

This requires a comprehensive approach to gathering scientific data, including through citizen science. Data sharing in scientific journals also needs to be expanded to facilitate solutions, including unconventional methods and results, especially those of regional importance.

Interventions also need to be consumer-focused. New innovations should be driven by public participation and input, not industry or funding priorities. Food is an emotive topic, and engaging the public in discussions about food systems can help reduce misinformation and foster acceptance of innovation.

At the same time, the political will to promote innovation-focused food systems locally and globally is also important. Industry must prioritize innovations that sustainably produce food with direct public benefit.

Increased financial investment is also needed. The UN Food Systems Summit Science Group proposed that governments around the world should spend at least 1% of their agricultural GDP on food system science and innovation. This support should also be extended to the creation of non-traditional food SMEs and niche markets, especially in rural areas and low- and middle-income countries.

Finally, the complexity of today’s food systems requires collaboration across different scientific disciplines and disciplines when it comes to developing and implementing solutions. Academic and research institutions should therefore update their policies to appropriately reward such collaborative approaches, which are more likely to provide solutions than the status quo.

