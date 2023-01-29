Alberta family learns from a Google search that their son has died





Glenn Greer began searching his name online after being unable to reach out to celebrate his son Scott’s birthday.

Glenn Greer says it was difficult even to learn of his son’s death 10 months ago from the Victoria Police Department and the BC coroner’s office.

Instead, last week, Alta’s Stoney Plain’s father. From a Google search, I learned that his 35-year-old son Scott died without his knowledge, was cremated, and was buried in Victoria Cemetery.

“I don’t know how to describe it. It was wild and difficult,” Greer said Friday. “I don’t mind doing some research to make sure what I see on Google is true. If you spend a day checking and calling one call after another, it becomes very difficult.”

On January 18, Greer and his wife, Michelle Greer, reached out to wish Scott a happy birthday. Scott struggled with addiction for four or five years. The last time they saw him was in the fall of 2019 when his father took him on a bus from Calgary to his Center for Healing at Sycamas. However, Scott had cramps by week three and left the center for Victoria.

“He kept in touch all the time. It might take a month or two, it might take twice a month, but he always found a way to say, ‘I’m fine.’ ‘ said Greer.

In September 2020, Greer, who hadn’t heard from Scott in a while, filed a missing persons report with Victoria Police. Scott was found safely.

They spoke with him in May 2022 and thought he was fine, Grier said.

“Then it took too long and his birthday started rolling around. T: “Can you bother the police with another missing person?”

Grier didn’t feel well and started his usual search. At 9 p.m., he decided to search his Google for “Scott Grier, Victoria, BC.”

The first to come out was the 2020 missing person report. The second was an obituary with Scott’s name, date of birth, and date of death (May 16, 2022).

“Our hearts sank,” said Glen Greer.

“I thought someone was holding me back or it was a hoax,” said Michelle Greer.

They called the Victoria Police Department, the Department of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the coroner’s office, but no one was available at that time of the night.

“We were restless. It was hard to sleep and think,” said Michelle.

“There was a lot of denial until we found out it was really true,” Glenn said.

The next day, the coroner took Scott’s fingerprints and confirmed that he had died of a fentanyl overdose.

“One more sad story,” said Glenn.

He and Michelle are trying to find out why they weren’t notified. Glenn’s name and phone number are on the missing person’s report, and he received a call when Scott was found.

“Glenn has worked on every file in his life. Whenever there was a problem or he ended up in the hospital, Scott gave the doctor Glenn’s name and phone number and said, ‘Dad. “You can tell me anything,” Michelle said. “We’ve been using the same phone number for 30 years. It’s all very frustrating.”

Mr. and Mrs. Greer had to find out where Scott was buried. They are now trying to retrieve his ashes.

“The ministry said anything is possible if they want to exhume him,” Michelle said.

It costs $1,100 to retrieve the ashes.

“I asked a ministry woman bluntly, ‘You knew his name, you cremated him and buried him, so why weren’t we told?'” she said. didn’t comment on it,” Greer said.

While they wait for answers, the Greers are also dealing with the grief of Scott’s 7-year-old daughter, Octavia, who lives with them.

“Yesterday the weather was nice and the snow was soft like snow on a snowman and she wrote ‘I miss you dad’ and drew a big heart in the snow. It was so sweet,” Glenn said.

They hope this never happens to anyone again. People have reached out to them. A Victorian woman sent a picture of her asking if she could lay flowers on Scott’s grave.

“I didn’t know how emotional I would get when I saw the marker. Tears welled up immediately. I was overwhelmed by the kindness of this stranger and the sight of where he lay.” It’s been — for now,” said Michelle.

Konst said Victoria Police began reviewing the files to determine if officers could have taken additional action. Terry Healy.

“This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to Scott’s family. No parent should ever need to know of their child’s death in this manner…We are contacting the Greer family. to express condolences during the time of grief and ensured that he was actively working with his partner to prevent this from happening to another family.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction said it had received a referral from the Public Guardian and Trustee to administer Scott Greer’s funeral arrangements. We will send an inquiry if we determine that there is no property. No next of kin were identified in the referral.

“Once the next of kin is identified, the department will follow up to confirm any final arrangements in place. However, no next of kin were known in Scott’s case at the time,” a spokesperson said. said.

In BC, the Department of Social Development and Poverty Reduction pays for necessary funeral costs when the property of a person who has died within the province does not have the immediate financial resources to meet these costs.

[email protected]

