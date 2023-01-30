ChatGPT is changing everything.But it still has its limits





Since its release in late November, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The chatbot’s advanced AI capabilities allow it to perform tasks completely independently, such as writing essays, emails, and poems, writing and debugging code, and even passing exams. Now that chatbots can do what humans are good at in seconds, what does that mean for our future?

If you ever had the chance to chat with an AI chatbot, you would be impressed by its comprehension and ability to respond in a conversational way. However, the chatbot has many more features and its technical capabilities are tested daily.

ChatGPT is already changing expectations and practices in education, not just in skill-demanding disciplines such as coding. Some are sounding alarm bells, others are making progress, but technology analysts are still assessing how the tools will change things.

For example, a professor at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania used ChatGPT to pass his MBA exam with a B to B- score, and he was impressed with its explanation and operational management.

A professor at the University of Minnesota Law School gave ChatGPT four separate final law school exams, blindly scored those exams, and shuffled them with the actual student exams. According to the white paper, Bott passed with her C+ average grade. This score is a lower bound for student scores, but impressive for a bot.

In a white paper, professors at the University of Minnesota Law School wrote, “We expect language models like this to be an important tool for practicing lawyers in the future. We also expect them to be used in law school exams (legally or illegally).” ) and we expect them to be very helpful to students who use them.” experiment.

As ChatGPT’s features continue to be tested, one of the biggest concerns people have about ChatGPT is how it will affect the education system. Does that technical proficiency make learning certain skills obsolete for humans? Will people learn less in school because of the temptation to work with ChatGPT?

Schools across the country are already taking steps to curb this kind of cheating and slacking in the classroom. For example, the New York City Department of Education blocked student and teacher access to her ChatGPT on the network.

This issue spills over into higher education, where professors include rules for using ChatGPT in their syllabuses. How the professor treats her AI varies from individual to individual, with some outright banning it and others taking a fairly open approach.

Wharton University Associate Professor Ethan Mollick shared the ChatGPT syllabus policy on LinkedIn. This allows for integration into student work. “We don’t have many answers yet. [about AI], but we should welcome discussion. And teach us how to use our tools responsibly,” Morrick said.

Another tool in your toolbox?

According to Sid Nag, Cloud Services and Technology Analyst at Gartner, adopting AI generative technologies can actually help enrich student education.

“It’s like saying, ‘Does using a calculator degrade people’s ability to add 1 and 1 and 2?'” “

A factor to remember when discussing AI is that many of the tasks AI can perform are inherently tedious and time consuming. Often times, doing these tasks doesn’t add much value to your overall goals.

For example, if you’re doing a major research project, writing a paper introduction or writing code is a small part of the project, and a thorough analysis and interpretation of that code is at the forefront.

Gartner AI Innovation Analyst Rajeesh Kandaswamy told ZDNET that over time, ChatGPT’s underlying technology will “dramatically” automate many of the mundane writing and coding tasks. I’m talking about it.

“But there is a lot of creative and unique writing and coding with imagination, synthesis, and other complexities that these AI tools can’t readily solve,” Kandaswamy points out.

In addition to the education system, people often worry that generative AI tools will take human jobs. However, although these models are advanced, they still require humans to produce correct output. AI chatbots are good at communicating words and code, but not good at determining whether they are correct or even accurate. Without human guidance familiar with the subject at hand, these tools are not very useful.

“Just because you have a toolbox doesn’t mean you know how to fix a broken appliance, right?” says Nag.

A new category of jobs

In fact, the more these models grow, the more they need help, new jobs and more research. When some simple jobs are removed, those roles may simply shift to other roles created to help AI.

ChatGPT and its underlying capabilities have a big impact on some of these skills, Kandaswamy said. “But these capabilities can also lead to new products and services directly through or building on what these technologies do.”

Finally, technology must be reliable and proven to be infallible before we see any major changes in our daily lives.

“ChatGPT is prone to error and produces false output (hallucinations). “For use on a scale where quality and accuracy matter, you will need support mechanisms, testing, and other quality checks.”

The future of generative AI sources like ChatGPT looks promising and could change the way we do things. We may be at the same point now as we were decades ago when the Internet was first introduced. There are many possibilities, but there is still a long way to go. Tools like ChatGPT open up new possibilities, but they are far from perfect.

“Yes, this is revolutionary. I wouldn’t be surprised if the impact on business and society as a whole surpasses the Internet. Only time will tell. We are in the very early stages.” says Kandaswamy.

