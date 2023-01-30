Tech-Mark plays a key role in ap’s digital skills





Visakhapatnam: Tech Mark Training India has set up operations here in Innovation Valley to play a vital role in improving the digital skills of Andhra Pradesh students.

Tech-Mark founder and CEO Satish Babu told Bizz Buzz that the company has big plans for Andhra Pradesh after deciding to work with the state government. It also has skill development partnerships with several other states.

Satish Babu said that together with Skills Development Centers in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, they will provide digital skills and training to students and MSMEs, playing a key role in strengthening the startup ecosystem and innovation landscape.

He said it has a long-standing reputation for working closely with states across India to support and implement government initiatives, start-ups and fostering innovation. Technology As his enabler, Tech-Mark has served hundreds of clients around the world.

In addition, the company is also a prominent organizer of the Global Technology, Skills and MSME Expo in India, one of the country’s largest events of its kind. To further encourage upskilling and digitization, the company is working with various states to launch new national initiatives.

As part of its market expansion plans, CYFIRMA, an external threat landscape platform company funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, recently declared a strategic cooperation with Tech-Mark Training India.

Satish Babu said the aim of the partnership is to bring CYFIRMA’s core cyber intelligence and digital risk monitoring platform to India’s central and state governments, public sector agencies and Indian companies.

In an increasingly complex global threat landscape, many governments are fighting cyber warfare, and the odds are very high. According to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), India alone reported about 7 million cybersecurity incidents in the first six months of 2022.

CYFIRMA and Tech-Mark have teamed up to bring an innovative approach to helping Indian public sector organizations turn the tide on cybercrime. Instead of relying on traditional cybersecurity strategies and controls, CYFIRMA and Tech-Mark bring an “outside-in” view that allows government agencies to see through a hacker’s lens, using predictive intelligence to reduce risk. you can start. He said CYFIRMA’s unique approach to revealing risk and threat indicators at the planning stage of a cyberattack, rather than the execution and exploitation stage, allows government agencies to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. .

Satish Babu said, “By partnering with CYFIRMA, we are helping businesses and government agencies across various states stay ahead of the curve and protect their assets and reputations.

