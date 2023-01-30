New high-tech yarn can be twisted and untwisted to generate electricity





Baughman explained that his team succeeded in highlighting the Pride Twistron’s performance by introducing lateral compression during thread stretching and twisting. This new process causes the plies to contact each other in a way that affects the electrical properties of the yarn.

very rare

“Our material does something very unusual,” says Baughman.

“Stretching them makes them denser, instead of becoming less dense. This densification brings the carbon nanotubes closer together, which contributes to their energy-harvesting capabilities.”

“We have a large team of theorists and experimenters trying to more fully understand why we got such good results,” he added.

The new threads can also be used to sense and collect human movements. In one experiment, the team sewed a thread onto a cotton patch and wrapped it around a person’s elbow.

The researchers are currently applying for a patent. The research is published in the journal Nature Energy.

research summary:

Improved methods for harvesting mechanical energy are needed. Coiled carbon nanotube yarns, called Twistrons, convert mechanical energy into electricity using changes in electrochemical capacitance upon stretching. Yarn elongation results in a very high lateral Poisson’s ratio, making the yarn highly elastic and contributing to the yield. Here we report a pride twistron instead of a coiled one. This increases the energy conversion efficiency of the yarn from 7.6% to 17.4% for stretching and 22.4% for twisting. This is attributed to additional harvesting mechanisms due to thread elongation and lateral deformation. For 2 to 120 Hz harvesting, the Pride Twistron has higher weight peak and average power than reported for non-Twistron material-based mechanical energy harvesters. Twistrons sewn into textiles to sense and collect human movement, deployed in salt water to collect ocean wave energy, and use them to charge supercapacitors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://interestingengineering.com/innovation/new-high-tech-yarn-generate-electricity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos