Music LM? (Part 1 of 2 parts)

Not yet released due to copyright issues, MusicLM is a signal for using AI to generate music from text descriptions.

Put all your musical know-how into the AI’s brain, and just ask questions that describe your musical tastes, what is the impact? Who needs to entertain musicians when their human genius is made available to them?

According to Google researchers, MusicLM is based on a model that generates high-fidelity music from textual descriptions such as “a soothing violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff.” Details can be found on his GitHub.

Built on a neural network and trained on a large musical data set of over 280,000 hours of music, MusicLM automatically generates innovative music tracks for a variety of instruments, genres and concepts based on textual descriptions. can be generated to

Essentially, when an AI tries to mimic the human brain, it captures all musical patterns and sound frequencies it is exposed to. To hear this kind of technology like Digital Butterflies, all you have to do is search for AI-generated Carti tracks on YouTube.

Like a magic wand, MusicLM can more accurately produce high-quality, fidelity audio. You can even hum a melody to train the AI ​​algorithm to get the correct beat you want to hear. According to Google researchers, the model produces music at his 24kHz and stays consistent for several minutes. The Google researcher has also published his AI training dataset of 5,500 songs to support other researchers working on automated song generation.

This is certainly a sign of what is to come in the world of music. We must answer harder questions and build strategies for effective policy and legislation.

What are the risks of AI algorithms creating unique compositions and works, and will this work be owned by AI or by humans? If I create a new song from my talent, who owns that music? When I buy music, do I also buy the right to use that voice as AI training data?

Ever since American Idol’s Taryn Southern, a YouTube sensation, started using AI to compose music, musicians around the world are trying to understand the impact AI can have on them.

What is clear is that we need to improve our music ownership laws for musicians and understand how AI algorithms should be treated and governed in the music industry.

Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and many other AI market leaders continue to use AI to advance the frontiers of every industry. We humans have an ethical responsibility to think more seriously about the world we want to create and leave for future generations.

If you are a director, CEO, or C-level in the music industry, learning more about AI is essential to understanding the long-term impact of AI in the music industry and shaping the world we want to protect as human brains and music. essential above. Talent has value, and we are rapidly commoditizing our precious creative DNA into bits and bytes. This has a huge impact on a musician’s creative ownership.

At least ask the hard questions and do some scenario risk analysis?

Note:

To support future research, Google has also published MusicCaps. This is a dataset consisting of 5.5k music-text pairs, with rich his text descriptions provided by a human expert.

