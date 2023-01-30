Don’t Fear ChatGPT: Education Always Beats Technology





Among all the other problems facing humanity, the release of ChatGPT has made many people very concerned about the future employability of a carbon-based life, not to mention its metaphysical status. increase. Even Elon Musk believes that dangerously powerful AI is not far off.

Throughout the technological age, we have heard tales of transformation the world has never known before. The assessment format remains a staple in the university environment. Even with the advent of the so-called essay mill and what appears to be a rewiring of the brains of digital natives, most college education remains focused on knowledge acquisition and ultimately on summative written output. to the creation of the

But what if AI had the ability to generate such output so effectively that readers could not distinguish between human-generated content and machine-generated content? ChatGPT (chat generative pre-trained Transformer ) is less sophisticated, but it makes us feel closer to the arrival of technology with superhuman strength. The features listed already include writing essays, taking tests, composing poetry and music, as well as mathematical features, and from David’s Brain Science advanced enough to recreate anyone’s style and voice. It’s not hard to imagine future versions. Eagleman to Donald Trump’s peculiar linguistics.

In other words, ChatGPT may soon look as antiquated as a 1980s Superman movie compared to today’s computer-enhanced versions. Finding essays mass-produced by machines as soon as possible Worries about how universities will find X-ray vision, and how they will produce graduates with the chance to battle such mechanical superpowers in the workplace. it’s natural to do. .

But given the fact that education has taken decades to embrace and rethink the threats and possibilities of technology, it can be heartening. There was a time when we were afraid of. Yet we adapted our practices around these and made the most of them.

Higher education does not and should not exist in a bubble. At every opportunity, we need to bring significant engagement with the real world into the classroom. As educators, we need to constantly find imaginative ways to make technology a friend, not a threat, to our students as they learn. AI is no exception.

AI will not fundamentally change education any more than previous technologies did. Today’s educational devices may look very different from the chalkboards of yesteryear, but it is pedagogy, not technology, that has improved many aspects of learning. It is true that today’s higher education environment is an interactive one, shaped by breakout spaces as much as lecture halls.

Ratings will probably need to change as AI improves further. But it’s also likely to be an educational improvement. In today’s market-driven model of education, evaluation of written deliverables can feel very important, formulaic and sometimes impersonal. A more socially fair interpretation of teaching and learning allows students to engage with their knowledge for personal development. If advanced AI helps in that process, universities should embrace it rather than try to alienate students.

Moreover, while higher education may have historically been slow to respond to technological change, the pandemic has forced universities to discover their capacity to adapt to new situations in a very short period of time. . And it made me realize that disruption doesn’t always have to be a negative word. It can also be the mother of transformation.

Now we are witnessing the birth pains of a truly great disruptor. But while we may soon be getting a digital Superman with his cape, the direction of movement won’t change. The greatest resource in education is human existence, so the principles of education always take precedence over the supposed threats of new technologies. It will be a long time before AI develops neural networks as sophisticated as the human brain.

Therein lies one of the greatest human superpowers: the ability to think critically. That’s what we have to do now to harness the power of this latest generation of technology. In doing so, it gives students the importance they need to succeed in a future where supertechs will play an ever-increasing role in everyday life.

Paul Breen is a Digital Learning Developer at UCL. He is the author of Developing Educators for the Digital Age (University of Westminster Press, 2018).

