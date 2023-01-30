Looking to Buy HR Tech? Look Beyond Technology





In the highly competitive HR technology market, what sets vendors apart from each other is their commitment to service, writes Steve Boese.

Start with a disclaimer. The content of this article should not be considered a recommendation for any particular HR technology provider. You know your environment best, and ultimately it comes down to what HR technology provider is right for your particular situation. Such columns, analyst rankings, or industry recognition of a particular product may be used to assess technology, service, cultural fit, and It should only be used as a single input to a comprehensive selection process that considers all organizational integrity.

That said, I hope this article serves as one of those inputs and a reminder that software is only part of the equation for buying new technology. , is less important than the non-software aspects of partnerships with HR technology providers.

HR tech innovations tend to be copied

The HR tech industry looks big, but in many ways it’s very small and a bit isolated. If you’re following the industry closely, you can’t help but notice the frequent job transfers and changes of his HR technology professionals from one HR technology provider to another. It is not uncommon for very senior product leaders in one HR technology company to move, sometimes quickly, to product development or product strategy leadership roles in another often competitive HR technology organization. Some of these most experienced, innovative and successful leaders are in third or fourth different HR tech companies.

This movement of tech talent from one provider to another, combined with the more commonly accepted idea that almost every good idea in business is quickly copied, works together to make the market Create a market that tends to converge on itself as it expands. edge. Most new innovations, whether they come from the startup community or from established HR technology providers, end up in the baseline or expected capabilities of Tier 1 and Tier 2 providers. will be Look at recent examples of employee payroll access, internal gig or opportunity markets, or artificial intelligence (AI)-powered skills graphs or ontologies. All of these have moved from cutting-edge innovation status to mostly mainstream capabilities in just one year. A few years.

Experienced providers usually support the most requested requirements

When making a list of features that a new HR technology solution should have, most organizations, perhaps even yours, would have a very similar list to another. Indeed, the basic functionality of HR technology systems has become standardized over time (detailed employee profiles, configurable workflows that facilitate employee mobility, and even all critical HR employees or managers). , mobile device support for actions on ), everything is supported. Less, with almost all providers. The HR technology market is too established, too competitive, and, as mentioned, too derivative, that most providers cannot survive very long if they cannot support 80% of the functional requirements that most organizations ask. .

Just to be clear, I’m not saying there aren’t differences in capabilities and features among HR tech providers. Some providers, especially large enterprise providers, have a wider range of applications and features than newer or smaller providers. It’s also true that many startups offer unique features that established providers haven’t (yet) copied, duplicated, or acquired. But in essence, the feature gap between providers is relatively smaller than we think and should not be the most important factor when evaluating new HR technologies. Competence is important, but it’s not the only factor.

So what else do you need to consider?

A few years ago, when deploying enterprise technology to customers via the cloud was still a relatively recent phenomenon, the product leader of a very large Tier 1 HR technology provider explained how they were successful with their SaaS offerings. and shared the company’s philosophy. deployment model. In their opinion, the second S (service) was actually more important than the first (software). At the time, this leader believed that, in their view, whether the software was innovative or not, once released to the world, it would only serve as a competitive advantage in the market for a very short time. told me there is They have seen almost all of the company’s innovations over the last few years spread across the provider landscape. The leader even admitted that his organization copied the best ideas it found from competitors.

This leader felt that the product feature war is never over, and in many cases there are no winners. The real differentiators for both provider and customer were the level of customer service and support, care and commitment to customer success, and dedication to customers and their communities. Unlike software features, these are much harder to imitate. Finally, this leader told me that at the time, their large development organization was comparable to the number and budget of their Customer Success and Service departments. It was this strategy that differentiated us in the HR tech market and was what our customers felt they based their purchasing and renewal decisions on.

These are the key thoughts to keep in mind as you consider evaluating and buying HR technology in 2023. Of course, make sure potential providers meet your essential features. Also the second S. Software is what actually happens before a contract is signed. The second S is pretty much everything that happens after that. And that’s usually where success or failure is determined.

I believe 2023 will be the year of innovation and new discoveries in HR technology. While we’re all excited about the latest HR tech (not as much as I am!), it’s good to keep in mind that nearly all of today’s innovative technologies will soon be widely available. To do. And if it’s a really significant breakthrough, it will become just another commodity feature or feature in a relatively short period of time. Technology is easy to copy or copy, but a commitment to service, an investment in success, and acting like a true partner to your customers is much less common and much harder to copy.

About the author: Steve Boese is HREs Inside HR Tech Columnist and Chair of the HREs HR Technology Conference. This article was originally published in Human Resource Executive.

