New Google Doodle Celebrates Boba Tea With Wholesome Playable Game





Home Gaming News New Google Doodle Celebrates Boba Tea With Wholesome Playable Games

Google’s latest logo doodle for January 29, 2023 features a boba, allowing visitors to spend some time creating their own logo in a relaxing game.

The January 29, 2023 Google Doodle features a simple and relaxing game where players can make bubble tea. Bubble tea, known by many names such as pearl milk tea, boba, and tapioca milk tea, remains a popular drink that remains a staple in many countries around the world. No matter what name fans call it, no matter the variety of flavors, the ingredients are the same. The Google Doodle game keeps things simple, but players can create their very own Boba his tee with different flavors of tea and tapioca his balls to serve to customers with 5 different animals. .

gameran video of the day

Boba originally became popular in the 90s, so some fans may question the significance of January 29th. This is because many Google Doodles celebrate dates such as Jerry Lawson’s birthday. For bubble tea, January 29, 2020 was the day it was announced that the drink was so popular that it got its own emoji. Now available for many emoji keyboards.

RELATED: Google lays off 12,000 people

The game can be started by pressing the play button on Google’s main webpage and a doodle’s personal page in the Google Doodle Archive, and puts the player in the role of a traveling dog who sells boba tea. When the rain had to stop his journey for a while, the puppy decided to open a shop and make drinks for passing animals. Customers range from sheep-like creatures, to slushy Chihuahuas, to familiar cats and ghosts from his Google Doodle game for Halloween, stopping in for boba.

Mechanically, the game is very simple and all the player needs to do is tap and hold anywhere on the bottom lime green square to pour the ingredients. Players can see Phil his line that they need to reach in order to earn stars and progress, but it can be a little tricky as it requires a certain amount of timing to perfect it.

Still, no matter how Boba turns out, all customers walk away satisfied, so there’s no penalty for missing one or all three stars. Players can challenge themselves to fully perform all 15 stars, but they don’t have to and just relax to the music that sounds like it belongs in an Animal Crossing game. You can make tapioca tea.

Despite Stadia’s tragic shutdown, the tech company seems intent on making its users happy in any way video games can. Google has helped make millions of people smile with simple, fun games that gamers of all kinds can play that celebrate the fun side of everyday life.

MORE: Google Stadia shutdown is a harsh reminder about digital gaming’s biggest shortcoming

Source: Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamerant.com/google-doodle-boba-tea-playable-game-celebration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos