Why Continuous Top Management Support Is Essential for Innovation

Management support for innovation is not a one-time event. Requires ongoing top-level support. If you’re doing something important, it’s impossible to create a complete plan in two months. If management does not support these efforts over the long term, no matter how good an idea is, it is unlikely to succeed.

Innovative resistance character

Top managers who don’t support bold innovations aren’t usually bad guys or bad guys. In my experience, they are sincere, well-intentioned, competent, and skilled in a diverse set of principles and processes that have been successful in the 20th century, taught in business schools, and prevalent in most large corporations. I am a representative of These people think they are right when they refuse to stand for innovation. They see themselves as loyal centurion guards in the right way to run their company accurately, orderly, controlled and effectively.

Pursuing significant innovation beyond upgrading current products can seem like a descent into chaos to these people, and is therefore strongly resisted. as a heroic virtue rather than a flaw. They return home to their families at night and are convinced that they have done the right thing.

Innovation resistance never ends

Resistance to innovation doesn’t go away with a single top-level decision to move on. The Resistance often goes underground. Eager to maintain the status quo, the Centurion Guard may have lost the battle, but he bravely continues to fight, looking for ways to win the war another day and another way.

Subsequent budget discussions can find ways to spend less on innovation.

In HR discussions, you can blackspot the career records of those pursuing radical innovation, or redeploy activists to other departments. In sales and marketing, promising new innovations can be permanently put on the back burner. And they can quietly encourage activist investors to join the company’s board, or even quietly encourage the acquisition of the entire company.

Thus, established industrial-age firms, like the human body’s autoimmune system, systematically and heroically do their best to thwart major innovations.

Clear Centurion Guard

Change can go faster if these highly motivated Centurion Guards can be persuaded to devote their talents elsewhere.

Steve Jobs did this at Apple in 1997, saying goodbye to about 4,000 middle managers.

Satya Nadella achieved this more quietly at Microsoft in 2014.

Curt Carlson of SRI, in his first year of tenure in 1998, elegantly steered 9 of his 10 direct reports to seek work elsewhere.

A comeback remains a risk

Convincing the rest of the company that innovation is not only allowed, but will be mainstream in the future, even after management makes these changes, will require continued effort. And even after his 16 years of enthusiastic top-level vision and support at SRI, the emergence of a new CEO with an industrial age perspective (as in 2014) saw the company quickly revert to its old ways of operating. I was able to pull back and get great joy. Of the lurking Centurion Guards of the Old Order.

