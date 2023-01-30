Cicada Innovations CEO Sally-Anne Williams says investments in deep technology will help Australia save its economy for the future.





Advanced technology scale-up produces highly engineered products with multiple levels of complex configurations, systems and subassemblies.

A single piece of equipment can contain up to a million components, require hundreds of steps to assemble, and require regular adjustments by multiple expert engineers.

In fact, the production lines themselves are often highly specialized and may be as patent protected as the final product.

Offshoring, unlike software production, which can be easily (and often is) offshored, requires moving the entire factory offshore, which is expensive. This makes deep tech manufacturing facilities very entrenched in Australia.

2. One more person

Scaling up deep technology creates spillover effects in the form of dozens, if not hundreds, of opportunities upstream and downstream of your own supply chain.

For example, when Queensland-based Gilmour Space Technologies goes into space, chief executive and founder Adam Gilmour says it needs about 300 manufacturing suppliers from Australia.

Battery manufacturer Gelion, a resident of deep tech incubator Cicada, has partnered with a local lead-acid battery manufacturer to launch a sustainable zinc bromide battery production facility using existing lead-acid processes. increased production efficiency.

3. Constant reinvestment builds sticky assets

As a deep tech company reaches 500+ R&D and production staff, it continually reinvests in its specialized facilities, real estate for continuous production, surrounding infrastructure, supporting supply chains, and highly specialized teams is strongly encouraged.

We also reinvest, on average, 15-20% of our revenues in R&D over the life of the company.

As an example, Cicada resident and biotech company SpeeDx has established research and development capabilities (teams, infrastructure, experiments), industry-based PhD students (talents and research), and partnerships with universities through multiple grant schemes. We constantly reinvest in research collaborations.

When the ball starts rolling, it becomes a snowman.

These scale-ups act as magnets for role talent such as Senior Production Engineers, who can train the hundreds of staff beneath them. It’s a strategy some of Australia’s largest medical device companies, such as Cochlear, have acknowledged for their scale and success.

Each new anchor point and additional investment will make the company even more Australian-focused and significantly improve the assets on the company’s (and Australia’s) balance sheet.

4. Complex Products Prevent Major Events

Complex products created by scaling up deep tech manufacturing are opening up diverse export markets.

It also prevents major economic shifts that would otherwise dramatically increase a country’s reliance on a few industries or wipe out some industries temporarily.

When the pandemic hit, the deep tech scale-up within Cicada didn’t suddenly lay off employees, it expanded its product line, hired staff, and found new markets.

The climate change, aging population and energy security issues they are trying to solve did not disappear when the virus arrived.

In fact, many have built new technology to save the world from COVID-19, proving impervious to major events.

5. IP equals higher rewards

A recent study by IP Australia found that, like all deep technology scale-ups, IP-owned SMEs experience high sustained growth, employ 3.5 times more employees and have higher It turns out that you are more likely to pay average wages.

It also provides avenues for new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) graduates, reinvesting in ongoing research and development, and increasing the chances of collaborating with other SMEs across sectors.

6. It used to work

Perhaps the biggest reason nations invest in scaling up complex deep tech manufacturing is proving it works abroad.

German SMEs are manufacturing and technology companies that have endured multiple economic cycles, with 70-90% shares in their respective global markets, and account for a large part of Germany’s sizeable trade surplus.

The Harvard Business Review describes them as export talent and true superstars dominating small, obscure markets, while Forbes notes that many of these companies have a reputation for breakout success. He says he has all the elements.

Nor would Australia create its own version of these robust, job-creating, high-employment companies.

