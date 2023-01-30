Google announces MusicLM, an AI that can convert text to music





Google has announced Music LM, an AI tool that converts words into music. The tech giant has published a research paper titled MusicLM: Generating Music from Text.

New Delhi, updated: Jan 29, 2023 13:48 IST

By Divyanshi Sharma: If 2022 was the year of AI, it looks like 2023 will follow suit. In recent months, AI tools such as ChatGPT, DALL.E, and GitHub Co-pilot have become extremely popular and discussed around the world. Recently, there was news that the world’s first AI intern was hired by an overseas marketing company. These interns, named Aiden and Aiko, could even land full-time jobs if they do well in their roles. The company announced in an official blog post that took the internet by storm that it would welcome a new “employee.”

Some feel that these AI tools will be the doom of humanity, as they can replace humans and take jobs, while others believe that humans and AI can coexist and become even more productive. Some people think they can.

Google has unveiled an AI tool that converts words into music. The tech giant has released a research paper titled MusicLM: Generating Music from Text.

Say hello to MusicLM

MusicLM, Google’s latest AI-powered tool, can create music from text prompts. However, the company has yet to roll it out to the public, and it’s unclear when it will do so.

“MusicLM casts the process of conditional music production as a hierarchical sequence-to-sequence modeling task, producing music that remains consistent for minutes at 24 kHz. It has been shown to outperform systems in both sound quality and adherence.Moreover, MusicLM excels in both text and melody in that it can transform whistling and humming melodies according to the style described in the text captions. ,” the company said in a research paper. Google has also released certain samples made using AI tools, which look very promising.

Google’s investment in AI

According to a recent report, Google will roll out a variety of new AI-powered products in the future to compete with ChatGPT. Microsoft is reportedly working on an AI-powered search engine to increase competition from Google, the world’s most widely used search engine.

To compete with Microsoft, Google is reportedly working to develop its own AI-powered search engine so it can maintain a majority share of the market. According to reports, Google will unveil about 21 new AI-based products at Google I/O 2023, scheduled to take place in May this year.

