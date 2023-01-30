Which is the most secure macOS browser?





Safari and Google Chrome are the two most popular browsers today. But if you’re on macOS, which browser is better in terms of security? Which of these two world-famous browsers is more secure on macOS?

Google Chrome and Safari: Background

Safari and Google Chrome were developed and published by two technology giants, Apple Inc. and Google, respectively. Both browsers came out in his 2000s, but Safari came out in his 2003, five years before Chrome. Apple’s incredibly popular smartphones, tablets, and laptops have popularized the use of Safari, a favorite of many who own iOS-based devices.

Google, on the other hand, was already a widely used search engine a decade before the Chrome browser came out. As such, Chrome gained a lot of notoriety from its recognizable name.

Today, Safari and Google Chrome have billions of users worldwide, but there’s a clear gap in popularity between the two. Safari has about 1 billion users worldwide (according to Apple Insider reports), while Chrome has over 2.65 billion users (according to BackLinko). The latter certainly takes the cake in terms of being used around the world, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better suited for macOS devices.

Google Chrome vs Safari: Accessibility

Google Chrome is a cross-platform browser that can be used on various operating systems, while Safari is designed exclusively for Apple devices running iOS and macOS. The ability to download and use Chrome on Linux, Android, Windows, and macOS-based devices makes Chrome much more accessible to users.

But cross-platform has obvious flaws. That is potentially less secure. Cross-platform apps are more prone to security vulnerabilities than native apps. The latter is because it uses native security features designed specifically for a particular operating system.

In addition to this, cross-platform apps can be more limited in functionality as they cannot offer specific OS-specific options. This can be a bit inconvenient if you’re using Chrome via Safari on macOS. However, macOS compatibility will be discussed in more detail later.

Google Chrome vs Safari: Security Features

When it comes to security, it’s important to check the safety features that Chrome and Safari offer.

What security features does Safari have?

Let’s start with Safari.

Apple is known for providing high-quality security measures to its users, and Safari is no exception to this rule. Safari offers some great security features, including Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Introduced in 2017, this feature blocks cross-site tracking via machine learning without affecting the behavior of the sites you visit.

Safari also offers fingerprinting protection. This prevents third parties from developing profiles based on your activity. Additionally, Safari’s sandbox feature prevents third-party apps from making unauthorized changes to your device.

Additionally, Safari’s Incognito mode allows users to browse the web without saving their activities. In other words, with this feature enabled, you can browse online without saving your search history. This is great for privacy, but keep in mind that this is not the same as a VPN.

In fact, Safari doesn’t offer any built-in VPN, which can be a deal-breaker for those who want to remain anonymous online. You can download it, but some browsers also offer a built-in VPN for your convenience.

What security features does Google Chrome have?

But what about Google Chrome?

Chrome, like Safari, has a sandboxing feature, but that’s not all. Chrome also offers users advanced phishing and malware protection. This keeps you safe from suspicious attachments, links, and external images. This feature also protects against spoofing and warns you about unverified email addresses, so you know when you may be dealing with questionable senders.

You can also take advantage of Chrome’s HTTPS first mode. It warns you when certain HTTPS addresses are known to be suspicious or dangerous. This feature is very useful in protecting against malicious sites designed to steal your data.

Google Chrome vs Safari: macOS Suitability

Safari is designed specifically for macOS and iOS devices, so it’s likely a better choice for macOS than Google Chrome. And if this is what you guessed, you’re right! Safari is a great fit across macOS for a variety of reasons.

First, Safari works more efficiently on macOS than Chrome. In other words, it doesn’t drain your device’s battery quickly. This is especially important if you’re using your device on the go without access to a charging point.

Additionally, if you’re using a version of macOS prior to El Capitan, you won’t even be able to download Google Chrome, whereas Safari is available for all versions.

As you know, Safari is tuned for macOS. However, Google Chrome is tuned to ChromeOS, the operating system released in 2011 used in Chromebook laptops. So if you have a Mac or MacBook with macOS, a browser designed for your device is ideal. In this case it is safari.

Google Chrome vs Safari: Hacks and Vulnerabilities

Both Chrome and Safari are software applications. That is, it is built on code that may contain flaws. These flaws can give way to security vulnerabilities that cybercriminals are constantly trying to exploit. But are these two browsers particularly prone to security problems?

Start with Google Chrome. This browser has been the victim of various attacks and exploits over the years, often due to security vulnerabilities. patches as soon as possible and keeps users up-to-date on attacks and potential risks.

Safari, on the other hand, has never been hacked as a whole. While this is clearly a good sign for the browser’s security integrity, it’s worth noting that security vulnerabilities are still a problem for Apple’s software, as is the case with many software providers. Safari works to patch vulnerabilities quickly, but vulnerabilities still occur. Cybercriminals have also exploited Safari-based vulnerabilities in the past, so the risk of attack clearly exists in both browsers.

Google Chrome vs Safari: The Verdict

Overall, Safari could be a better fit for macOS. This browser offers more useful security features and more perks than Chrome with a streamlined suitability for macOS devices.

But even if you’re not a fan of Safari, you can rely on Chrome on your macOS device for useful features and decent protection. Please enable all relevant security options in both browsers to keep it as safe as possible.

Chrome and Safari are great browsers, but one of them comes out on top

If you’re using a macOS device, you’re better off using Safari molded for your specific operating system. Google Chrome is by no means a shoddy browser, but it wasn’t designed specifically for Apple devices, so it misses certain specs.

