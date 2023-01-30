The Omega Speedmaster Super Racing sets a new standard for precision





Omega has unveiled an impressive new version of its flagship Speedmaster watch.

The “Bumblebee” style Speedmaster Super Racing Chronograph features a racing style minute track, black and yellow hands and a honeycomb dial. The diamond-polished indexes are filled with Super-LumiNova, which glows a punchy neon yellow in the dark.

It looks cool, but the big design news is inside. The company has hinted at the announcement on social media and in a recent interview with his Esquire CEO. Rotating mechanical watch made of silicon spiral. Omega says it took 10 years to make it. The resulting “tiny device” heralds a “massive change” and sets a new standard for watch precision.

Co-Axial Master Chronometer Chronograph 44.25 mm omega omegawatches.com

£10,700.00

Thanks to this trademarked component called ‘Spiral’ (a portmanteau of ‘Spiral’ and ‘Rate’), the Speedmaster Super Racing is the first Omega to offer an accuracy of 0/+2 seconds. One second a day, nothing to lose.

Of course, if you want a really accurate timekeeper, you’d be better off with an Apple Watch. This is as accurate as GPS satellites (within 50 milliseconds of Coordinated Universal Time, according to Apple) as it continuously checks the time against a server via your iPhone. Alternatively, you can buy the Casio F-91W for £13 on Amazon. It has a promised accuracy of +/- 1 second per day.

But they’re battery-powered quartz models, which most high-end mechanical watches can’t compete with. (Also choke and cheese. Mechanical watches are powered by rotors and mainsprings, not batteries. So all mechanical watches lose time.)

That hasn’t stopped them from trying. It features micro-engineering feats that are hard to comprehend. The Contôle Officiel Suisse Des Chronomètres, or the official Swiss Chronometer Testing Institute, was founded in 1973 and grants chronometer certification to mechanical watches capable of displaying +6/-4 seconds per day. Omega beat this in 2015 with his own master chronometer watch, another Swiss body he is certified by METAS or the Federal Institute of Metrology and over 10 days he passed 8 tests. As a result, he achieved 0/+5 seconds per day.

omega

Now, Omega’s new Spirate movement, which will eventually be rolled out to other models, says, “The watchmaker, through an eccentric adjustment mechanism in the balance bridge, acts on the stiffness of the balance spring’s mounting point. can do”. (No, neither do we.)

In layman’s terms, it beats the -2/+2 accuracy Rolex touts.

The 44mm Speedmaster Super Racing is noteworthy for a few other things.

Another element of that “Bumblebee” color scheme and design is the 2013 model riff. The Seamaster Aqua Terra 15,000 Gauss is the first watch with a fully anti-magnetic movement that celebrates his 10th anniversary this year. The Super Racing date wheel displays a ’10’ in italicized Speedmaster font.

Omega isn’t afraid to have fun with its products, but just look at last year’s MoonSwatch and Swatch tie-up and James Bond’s Seasmaster “animated” caseback. This new model is a reminder of a history of serious timekeeping innovation. And a commitment to Swiss watchmaking that is more precise than ever.

So Spirate, along with the 1999 deployment of the co-axle escapement (which solved the centuries-old problem of internal inefficiency caused by friction), the 2013 anti-magnetic movement, and the 2015 METAS certification, is the beer will occupy its place in the Omega Museum of .

And if you can get away with Swiss certifications and silicon spirals, chances are good that you’ll love this watch on a superficial level. It’s also a great looking Speedmaster.

The Speedmaster Super Racing will go on sale this summer for £10,700. omegawatches.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/uk/watches/a42696961/omegas-speedmaster-super-racing-sets-a-new-bar-for-accuracy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos