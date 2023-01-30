Alberta family learned of son’s death in Victoria via Google search





After failing to reach out to his son Scott to wish him a happy birthday, Glenn Greer began searching his name online with Victoria, British Columbia, the second hit being Scott’s obituary. bottom.

Scott Greer passed away on May 16, 2022 in Victoria.Photo courtesy of VIA AFFORDABLE CREMATION & BUIAL

Glenn Greer says it was difficult even to learn of his son’s death 10 months ago from the Victoria Police Department and the BC coroner’s office.

Instead, last week, Alta’s Stoney Plain’s father. From a Google search, I learned that his 35-year-old son Scott died without his knowledge, was cremated, and was buried in Victoria Cemetery.

I don’t know how to explain it. It’s been a wild one and a difficult one, Greer said Friday. Never mind doing research to make sure what you see on Google is true. Spending an entire day checking it out and making one phone call after another makes it very difficult.

On January 18, Greer and his wife, Michelle Greer, reached out to wish Scott a happy birthday. Scott struggled with addiction for four or five years. The last time they saw him was in the fall of 2019 when his father took him on a bus from Calgary to his Center for Healing at Sycamas. However, Scott had cramps by week three and left the center for Victoria.

He kept in touch all the time. It might be a month or two, he might be twice a month, but he always found a way to say hello. Greer said.

In September 2020, Greer filed a missing persons report with Victoria Police after not hearing from Scott for some time. Scott was found safely.

They spoke with him in May 2022 and thought he was fine, Grier said.

Then it took too long and his birthday rolled around. I searched for missing person reports and tried to find other ways. Search for unidentified bodies found. Then I thought: can I bother the police with another missing person?

Grier felt sick and started his usual search. At 9pm, he decided to do a search on his Google. Scott Grier, Victoria, BC

The first to come out was the 2020 missing person report. The second was an obituary with Scott’s name, birth date and death date as his May 16, 2022.

Our hearts just sank, said Glen Greer.

Michelle Greer said she thought someone was holding her back or it was a hoax.

They called the Victoria Police Department, the Department of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, and the coroner’s office, but no one could be reached at that time of the night.

We were restless. Michelle said she couldn’t sleep and it was hard to think.

There was a lot of denial until we found out it was really true, Glenn said.

The next day, the coroner found Scott’s fingerprints and confirmed he had died of a fentanyl overdose.

Another of those sad stories, said Glenn.

He and Michelle are waiting to work out why they weren’t notified. .

Glens has been on file all his life. Whenever there was a problem or he ended up in the hospital, Scott gave the doctor Glenn’s name and number and “Tell Dad anything,” said Michelle. had a phone number. All of that is very frustrating.

Mr. and Mrs. Greer had to find out where Scott was buried. They are now trying to retrieve his ashes.

The ministry said everything was possible if they wanted to exhume him, Michelle said.

It costs $1,100 to retrieve the ashes.

I asked the ministry woman bluntly. Did you know his name? You cremated him and buried him. She didn’t comment on it, Greer said. .

While they await answers, the Greer family is also dealing with the grief of Scott’s 7-year-old daughter, Octavia, who lives with them.

Yesterday the weather was nice and the snow was soft like snow on a snowman, she wrote that she misses her father and drew some big hearts in the snow. She was so sweet, said Glenn.

They hope this never happens to anyone again. People have reached out to them. A Victorian woman sent a picture of her asking if she could put flowers on Scott’s grave.

When I saw the marker, tears immediately came to my eyes. Michelle said she was overwhelmed by the kindness of this stranger and the sight of where he was now laid to rest.

Konst said Victoria Police began reviewing the files to determine if officers could have taken additional action. Terry Healy.

This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to Scott’s family. We have reached out to the Greer family to extend our condolences during this time of grief and ensure that we are actively working with our partners to ensure this does not happen to another person. family.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction said it had received a referral from the Public Guardian and Trustee to administer Scott Greer’s funeral arrangements. We will send an inquiry if we determine that there is no property. No next of kin were identified in the referral.

Once the next of kin are identified, the ministry will follow up to confirm any final arrangements being made. However, no next of kin were known in Scott’s case at the time, a spokesperson said.

In BC, the Department of Social Development and Poverty Reduction pays for the funeral expenses of a person who dies in the province when the estate of the deceased does not have the immediate financial resources to meet these expenses.

[email protected]

