Fiserv leverages corporate citizenship to create a technical talent pipeline (slideshow)





Fiserv does not get smaller. The financial technology provider is at least one in the state since September 2021, when he received a $109 million tax break from the New Jersey Department of Economic Development and Berkeley, where he opened a new office in Heights. I made waves. It was one of the largest such awards ever awarded by the agency. The company said it would create 1,927 new jobs and warned that 1,063 jobs would have left the state had it gone elsewhere.

Our new location in Berkeley Heights will be a dynamic hub for collaboration and innovation, creating an exciting opportunity to experience unparalleled energy and career growth as we advance payments and financial services on behalf of our client Fiserv. Connect employees in the work environment. At the time, President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano said:

The Brookfield, Wisconsin-based Fortune 500 company is also making strides in corporate citizenship. For example, last August, Fiserv partnered with Rutgers University at Newark to launch a program to foster diversity and innovation in the financial technology industry. Called the Fiserv-RU-N Program for Inclusive Innovation, the initiative will establish a research and incubation space for the university community and local businesses at the Rutgers Newark campus. The program also offers annual scholarships to undergraduates for five years and supports career modules to prepare students for internships and employment.

Fiserv will fund an inclusive innovation program totaling $5.15 million to set up a center on campus, including 10 veterans attending Rutgers Newark and 10 students at Rutgers Business School. Priority support for 40 scholarships ($2,500 each) per year. Given to those studying finance and information technology. The company also supports career modules to prepare students for internships and jobs.

The Fiserv-RU-N Program for Inclusive Innovation has established research and incubation spaces on campus for the university community and local businesses. The program also offers annual scholarships to undergraduates for five years and supports career modules to prepare students for internships and employment.

We are building an unprecedented partnership here in Newark, Rutgers Newark Prime Minister Nancy Cantor said when the partnership was announced. At its heart is the Co-Innovation Lab on Washington Street, where it can set new standards for the fintech industry. There, experienced professionals collaborate with university researchers and future professionals in Newark, Greater Newark and beyond to capitalize on diversity. Bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to tackle problems to create better and smarter solutions.

This partnership is just one of three-way efforts to identify and develop a diverse talent pool in the state. His two other divisions of the Back 2 Business grant program and Financial Future Techies each held events in recent weeks to highlight Fiservs’ commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The Back 2 Business program is a $50 million nationwide effort to help fund businesses owned by minorities, women and other diverse individuals. In December, Fiserv received her first of three awards at a ceremony held at the Berkeley Heights campus in New Jersey. The winning mobile bakery Cupcake Carriage, healthy snack provider Quick Fit Bites, and mechanized food preparation company Robo Burger each received his $10,000.

As part of our response to COVID, the Back 2 Business program has partnered with Fiservs and [CEO Frank Bisignanos] Will Karczewski of Fiservs, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Clover Network Inc., said small business owners are truly the backbone of our community and our business, and we believe that during this really difficult time, they are doing their best. I remembered a vision that said I needed to help and empower them. Small business payment processing system. Fiserv looks at minority-owned businesses deserving of a $10,000 grant to buy more inventory, expand their footprint, deliver food differently, or order differently. Helped develop new technology to receive and receive

According to Karczewski, the recipient was one of hundreds of thousands of companies active on the Clover network. He added that he has done this in multiple cities across the country.

Winners will also have connections with other diverse business owners and access to Clovers resources. They become part of a community that provides a referral network and features like a virtual incubator.

We have a program in place to teach you the features and methods of running your business with Clover, as well as other tips for continuously growing your business, Karczewski said. Work with these grant recipients to unlock the power of Clover and software. The system not only processes sales, but also helps with tax reporting, inventory management, and online ordering integration to increase sales.

Fiserv also sponsored a holiday fair attended by approximately 40 small businesses at its Berkeley Heights office. The event helped create a sense of community in the business and allowed Clover engineers to interact with individuals using the system. It was this wonderful, heart-melting moment that allowed them to connect with these small business owners on a very deep and intimate level. I’m here.

early start

Business contact with potential technology leaders begins well before they enter college. The Fiservs Fin Future Techies program takes middle school students to Berkeley Heights for classes and exercises designed to introduce them to the world of financial technology. The kids are like, I want to build a startup, how can I get that company to go public, what happens when a phone is stolen and someone tries to use an app on the phone to make a deal, what is Fiserv? I asked questions such as whether to Matt Wilcox, who heads the company’s digital payment solutions business, said the division deals with all non-card payment systems.

Wilcox added that it was incredible. I wish I had a program like that when I was that age.You can know their thought process and where they are [with] Our understanding of this ecosystem is far more advanced than you or I can say at our age.

In fact, students from the Berkeley Heights and Wachung school districts outnumbered more than 100 applicants who had to demonstrate their interest in STEAM, their passion to learn more about STEAM, and their commitment to participate in this particular program. selected from among The applications were all remarkable, according to Linda Wellbrock, her vice president of relations and strategic partnerships at Fiservs Community. Some applications included making PowerPoint presentations and videos, and songs about technology.

The pilot program runs from January through March. The 12-week course includes segments on payment systems, cybersecurity, data visualization, data diving, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Finally, the student will work with her Fiserv engineers to build fintech products and earn a STEAM leadership certificate. Fiserv plans to expand Fin Future Techies to other parts of the country, possibly starting in Atlanta.

I went home and gave a presentation to my children, Wilcox said. The next day my daughter made her PowerPoint presentation and said, “Do you think this went well with the application process?” The future is bright for us because of the talent, and the future I see for New Jersey is bright.

And securing the future of Fiserv is part of the plan. Fiservs’ chief human resources officer, Anthony Marino, told his NJBIZ that tech talent remains a challenge, with an overall imbalance between supply and demand. Through our partnerships with universities, we believe we have tapped into an incredible array of digital talent. We feel lucky to have a strong program at the early career level.

