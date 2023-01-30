Google employee fired while on leave caring for sick mother: After initial shock…





Paul Baker joined Google in late 2018

Tech giant Google this month announced 12,000 job cuts worldwide. Recent layoffs have had a huge impact on employees, who are expressing their grief and sharing stories about their time at the tech giant. Paul Baker, who worked as a video production manager, has revealed that he was laid off while on nursing care leave.

In a LinkedIn post, the former Google employee took a month off to care for his mother, who was suffering from terminal cancer, according to an insider report attached to his post. , he was informed by a friend of the dismissal. He then found his work laptop “disconnected” and later found an email from the company saying that if he switched on his personal laptop, he would be fired.

According to his bio, Baker joined Google in late 2018, working as a video production manager from the company’s offices in Venice, Los Angeles.

Sharing his experience, Baker wrote in a LinkedIn post: I was laid off while my close relative was on nursing leave due to terminal cancer. After the initial shock it turned into sadness because I miss people. I miss being fully immersed in Google’s career and culture. ”

Despite the circumstances, he still looks back fondly on his time at the company, saying, “I miss it.”

“I’ve been fortunate and proud to have played a key role in creating scalable video and the amazing community within Google all along. I really miss it,” he added.

In a similar story, a Google employee who gave birth to her second child on Jan. 19 said she was laid off while she was in the hospital with the newborn just hours old. Another Google employee of hers who was fired revealed that she worked as a recruiter for the company. He learned he had been fired when a call with a potential candidate was abruptly disconnected.

Google last week announced it would redundanish 12,000 jobs, making it the latest technology major to cut headcount after years of growth. CEO Sundar Pichai stressed that the cuts were the result of careful consideration, saying Google will “support” employees looking for other opportunities.

“We have decided to reduce our workforce by approximately 12,000. We have already sent another email to affected US employees. will take even longer,” said Pichai. said in his statement.

