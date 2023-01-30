Optimistic predictions for the platform in 2023





Customers will experience online fashion company POIZON’s Mystery Box Machine in Shanghai on August 21st. CHINA DAILY

China’s technology and internet companies are expected to enter a new phase of growth this year, according to industry experts and business executives, which will provide a significant impetus to job creation and the country’s economic recovery.

Zhang Yansheng, senior researcher at the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said, “Reviving expectations and trust in platform companies this year will promote quality employment.”

“They can also maximize their role in driving the integration of digital technology and the real economy, giving new impetus to new professions,” said Zhang.

The remarks came on the heels of setting the tone at the Central Economic Work Conference in December. The conference will help platform companies, which refer to technology companies and Internet companies that primarily leverage platforms to provide services, to “unleash their full potential” in boosting economic growth, job creation and global competition. It was emphasized that

Tencent’s digital ecosystem is expected to create 31.8 million new jobs over the next five years, according to a report led by the Chinese Academy of Human Resources Sciences, adding that the company is driving the development of 147 new jobs. increase.

“As an important part of the new economy, the platform economy has undergone a period of sound governance, coupled with the gradual improvement of relevant laws and regulations. We are ready,” said Wang Xiaoming. , Head of Industry and Innovation, Institute of Science and Technology Development, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“In the midst of economic uncertainty at home and abroad, platform companies are expected to play a leading role in driving both domestic economic growth and global industrial progress,” said Wang. said.

Shan Zhiguang, director of information and industrial development at the State Information Center, said:

“They will facilitate the formation of several innovation ecosystems related to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain, big data, and processors. It will become the standard.”

According to a white paper released by the China Institute of Information and Communication Technology, a government think-tank, the market size of China’s digital economy reached $7.1 trillion last year, the second largest in the world.

“In terms of consumption, China’s younger generation is about to become the mainstay of luxury consumption. We hope to bring such strong demand to global brands and consumer markets.” A fashion marketplace for sneakers, designer accessories and luxury brands.

Going forward, the platform will leverage more technologies, such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, to promote more creative consumption experiences for young consumers, Yang added.

“This positive change will enable platform companies not only to lead the development of different business sectors in the domestic market, but also to compete more on the global stage in the future,” said the former Deputy Minister of Commerce, China Center for International Economic Exchanges, in an earlier interview.

