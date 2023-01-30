Technology and Talent: The Cornerstones of India’s Transformation





India has all the ingredients to transform itself into a global technology hub, from its innovative digital stack and vast talent pool to its world-class infrastructure and scale. Time and time again, we have harnessed cutting-edge technology in innovative ways for both governance and democracy. As we enter the next decade of technological transformation, we are focused on maximizing the benefits of this era through strong investment in R&D and innovation, and increased capital expenditures for skills-based education. is needed. Taking the right measures can ensure your success in becoming a global technology hub.

Avoid ‘Techade’ with cutting-edge technology

Although the pandemic has taken a toll on the international community, it has played a key role in highlighting India’s growing capabilities in science, research and innovation. Through its vibrant startup ecosystem and digital adoption, or through its improved SaaS and engineering R&D, the country has demonstrated its ability to serve as a hub for global innovation.

India is rapidly advancing technology across all industries. Advances in technology have become the new normal, and consumers are slowly becoming accustomed to technology-enabled services. Meeting these ever-changing needs will require continued innovation in technological areas such as blockchain, quantum computing, AI, drone deployment, and big data, all of which consume advanced services. We are now developing comprehensive technology to ensure that our services reach people who are usually considered to be outside the reach of technology. I’m here. This will help India provide advanced services to consumers in the future. Indeed, technology and innovation will play a key role in the overarching goal of becoming a US$5 trillion economy by 2025.

Leverage your talents to harness the full potential of technology

To best harness the power of technology, India needs to effectively leverage its strong talent base. The country’s unparalleled talent and skilled workforce have developed an agile and resilient mindset as a result of its unwavering ambition to become Aatmanirbhar while empowering the entire nation. This focus on self-reliance is well complemented by the Center’s relentless focus on large-scale development initiatives such as ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’ to empower India’s hardworking people with digital It encourages technology adoption, front-line entrepreneurship, and the pursuit of upskilling. These measures will have a dual impact on the country: increased digital literacy and economic independence working together to bridge the digital divide and lead to exemplary infrastructure improvements enabled by innovative technologies. brought. Another benefit of this thrust is job growth, with new jobs being created and equitable growth becoming a reality.

To enable technology to play its intended role in enabling our future, we need to unlock the untapped potential of millions of talented young people. I believe that talent should be nurtured from an early age with a consistent emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) education. In addition, there is a need to intensify skill acquisition and reskilling to prepare for the accelerating technological and industrial revolution to come.

Strengthening India’s global dominance

Visible sprouts are emerging in India as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and this opportunity should be used to foster an upward trajectory of economic growth that can be sustained over the next decade. Sustained, large-scale investment in technology and R&D is the best way to increase our digital capabilities and foster a resilient nation strengthened by talent and skills initiatives. It has overtaken the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world. Furthermore, with the spread of the internet and rising income levels, India’s digital economy is expected to reach $800 billion by 2030. India has always been known for its innovative spirit. What is needed now is to combine technology and talent in a collaborative effort to lead global transformation from the forefront and create the most unimaginable success stories.

Views are personal. The author is Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/story/technology-and-talent-the-cornerstones-of-indias-transformation-368058-2023-01-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos