2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 arrives in Australia





The first right-hand drive of the new Corvette Z06 has arrived in Australia, but it’s missing one key element of the US model before it hits showrooms later this year or early next year.

View 8 images

The first right-hand drive 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 high-powered V8 supercar has arrived in Australia for customer previews before arriving at local showrooms in late 2023 or early 2024.

General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has yet to confirm when the Corvette Z06 will arrive in Australia or at what price.

However, the first examples of the new Z06 to be delivered to customers are model-year 2024 cars, indicating they will first arrive in Australian showrooms in late 2023 or early 2024, according to factory-backed Chevrolet local division. and there is no delay.

GMSV has confirmed that all Australian Corvette Z06s will be sold in the highest grade available in the US, known as 3LZ.

When compared to the equivalent top-of-the-line ‘3LT’ version of the standard Corvette Stingray, the Corvette Z06 3LZ is 50% more expensive before tax. The Stingray 3LT Coupe is AU$175,000.

Standard equipment on the Australian-bound Corvette Z06 will include a carbon-fiber accented steering wheel, carbon-fiber shift paddles, microfiber interior accents, leather-wrapped interior doors and instrument panel, and Nappa leather ‘GT2’ bucket seats. am. upholstery.

These images of a white right hand drive Z06 were recently taken in Australia and distributed by GMSV this afternoon.

This car is used for dealer demonstrations and customer previews.

Corvette Z06 aficionados will notice that the Australian example is missing one key element.

View 8 images

As Drive reported in October 2022, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, which will be sold in “select” export markets, will get rid of the U.S. center-exit exhaust, adopt a system similar to the Corvette Stingray, and have a rear bumper. Equipped with two exhaust pipes on both sides of the

The outboard dual exhaust system pictured above on the Australian spec Corvette Z06 is understood to have a gasoline particulate filter to remove exhaust gases in order to meet stringent European emission standards (Euro 6d) .

It may also meet European and Australian vehicle noise regulations, which are stricter than those in the United States.

It remains to be seen if the exhaust changes will make the Corvette Z06 sold in Australia produce less power than the one sold in the US.

View 8 images

Powering the Corvette Z06 in the US is a custom-built 5.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-plane crank V8 rated at 500kW and 624Nm, driving the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Chevrolet claims a 0-60mph (97km/h) acceleration time of 2.6 seconds and a 1/4 mile (402m) drag race benchmark sprint of 10.6 seconds.

The Corvette Stingray is not sold in Australia with an exhaust equipped with a gasoline particulate filter, which meets local regulations without additional emissions.

The Corvette Z06 right-hand drive show car also features the Z07 Performance Package with carbon fiber aerodynamic elements (including rear wing), carbon-ceramic brake discs and unique suspension tuning.

It’s also fitted with 5-spoke carbon fiber alloy wheels from Geelong-based Carbon Revolution.

These items are optional in the US for an extra charge, but it is not clear if they are standard or optional in Australia.

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 right-hand drive show car will be shown in Australia later this year, with first showroom arrivals expected later this year or early next year.

Alex Mithoanis has been writing about cars since launching his website Redline in 2017. He contributed to He Drive in 2018, joined his CarAdvice in 2019, and became a regular contributor journalist within his team at News in 2020. From flipping through car magazines in his youth to growing up around performance, cars have played a central role throughout Alex’s life. The car of a car-loving family.

Read more about Alex Mithoannis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drive.com.au/news/2024-chevrolet-corvette-z06-show-car-australia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos