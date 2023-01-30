Sundar Pichai: Google CEO Sundar Pichai likely to take a big pay cut after laying off 12,000 employees





At a recent town hall meeting with Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that annual bonuses for all positions above the senior vice president level will be significantly reduced. Pichai did not say what percentage of salaries would be cut or for how long. However, since his remuneration is linked to the company’s performance, it is likely that he too will receive a pay cut.

The announcement comes just weeks after Google announced layoffs of 12,000 employees across various industries. Many affected employees reported being unprepared for layoffs and having their access to internal office groups suddenly removed. Some employees complained that they realized about the layoffs when their identity access changed from green to red.

Pichai’s salary has risen significantly recently, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has acknowledged his “outstanding performance” as CEO. In 2020, Google revealed Pichai’s annual salary is $2 million. However, according to the IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022, his net worth has decreased by 20% to reach him at 5,300 kroner.

Sundar Pichai’s Visit to India: From PM Modi to Twinkle Khanna

Google CEO of India Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai visited Delhi for the Google for India event on December 19th and met with many celebrities. Unprecedented technological innovation.Looking ahead, Pichai, speaking at the event, said India has great opportunities and he is already looking forward to visiting the country.

Job cuts at Google will begin in the United States, followed by other markets, possibly including India, in the coming weeks. It’s time. Pichai clarified that layoffs are not “random” and are based on specific performance evaluations.

Frequently Asked Questions: How old is Sundar Pichai? Sundar Pichai is 50 years old. When did Sundar Pichai become CEO of Google?In 2015, he became CEO of his Google.

