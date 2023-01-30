Google has published a repair manual for the Pixel 7 series.





do you speak french?

The battle for global repair rights took a big hit in France two years ago. The country has mandated that most electronics and appliance manufacturers provide a repairability score from 1 to 10, with 10 being the easiest to repair. This allows consumers to know what they are doing in terms of choosing to fix the problem themselves or hire a job when the time comes. Smartphone manufacturers should publish more documentation, including repair manuals for their products. Last year I found the manual for the Pixel 6a. Now Google has published instructions for his Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Users outside France are usually blocked from accessing support pages, including repair manuals, but if you’re curious about how to get your phone fixed, you can bypass that hurdle by launching a good VPN. Interestingly, as 9to5Google points out, these geo-restrictions were not enforced when the Pixel 6a repair manual was published last year.

The site is region-restricted, but you can download repair manuals for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from anywhere in the world. Inexperienced users or novices are advised not to attempt to repair Pixel by themselves due to the risks involved. If you live in the US or Canada, Google already has a long-standing partnership with uBreakiFix to help repair his Pixel out-of-warranty and under-warranty. Customers around the world can learn about authorized repair partners in their area from this Google support page.

In April 2022, Google first announced a self-repair program that allows Pixel owners to order original device parts from iFixit for users in the US, UK, Australia and Europe. The service also extended to the Pixel 7 series last month. Meanwhile, mobile giants such as Apple and Samsung are also making concessions to consumer advocates and offering self-repair services to their customers.

Lobbyists at tech companies have been able to introduce some concessions into many of the right-to-repair bills, so the battle to publish repair manuals without forcing device owners to buy parts is a new one. It will continue to take place where laws and amendments are made. It’s on the table. But it’s good for France.

