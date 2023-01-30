Inside Google exec Ryan Olohan’s shocking allegations against senior director Tiffany Miller to ‘grope to retaliation’





The lawsuit claims that a former Google executive was fired after being groped by one of the company’s female employees.

In court documents, Ryan Olohan alleges that Google employee Tiffany Miller continued to harass him after the incident and worked to get him fired.

In November, Olohan filed a lawsuit against Miller and Google in New York City.

The application alleges that Orohan, who was older than Miller, a mid-career employee, was the victim of “sexual harassment, sexism, racism, and retaliation.”

Olohan was Google’s Managing Director of Food, Beverage and Restaurants, and Miller was Director of Programmatic Media for Consumers, Government and Entertainment.

She currently leads the company’s agency partnerships.

A spokesperson for Miller called the lawsuit “a fictional account of events” and described Olohan as a “disgruntled ex-employee.”

They claimed Miller never made sexual advances with Olohan.

The situation reportedly led to some employees drinking heavily at an internal Google event held in December 2019.

“Miller approached Olohan and rubbed his stomach,” the lawsuit claims.

She also said she told Orohan that she had a “very nice body”, that her marriage lacked “spice” and that she knew Orohan liked Asian women. claims.

Both Miller and Olohan’s wives are of Asian descent.

“Miller’s behavior made Orohan so uncomfortable that he immediately withdrew from the situation.

“Later that night, when Olohan suggested to a colleague that Miller might have had too much to drink, he was informed that her behavior was ‘Tiffany is Tiffany’.”

According to the complaint, Olohan reported the incident to Google’s human resources representative a week after dinner, but no action was taken.

At the time, in the lawsuit, attorneys admitted that Miller often drank too much, and argued that the complaint would have been taken more seriously had Olohan not been a white male.

“If the complaint were ‘the other way around,’ a woman who accuses a white man of harassment would definitely be escalated,” Olohan said, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit then alleges that Miller “retaliated” by accusing Olohan of committing a “microaggression.”

A personnel officer allegedly told Olohan that he had done nothing wrong and that Miller was “doing little things.”

The lawsuit also alleges Miller “drunk and reprimanded” Olohan at another workplace event in December 2021.

Other employees allegedly reported the incident to human resources. Miller eventually apologized to Olohan, admitting she was “very drunk,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Google was aware that Millers continued to harass Olohan because he refused her sexual advances, but again took no action. .”

Miller then allegedly conspired with another employee to report Olohan to Human Resources for not being “inclusive” enough.

In February 2022, a department representative told Olohan, “There are clearly too many white people on his team.”

Two months later, Miller became “visibly drunk” at another work event and punched Orohan again in front of his colleagues.

This happened in July 2022, the lawsuit alleges, before human resources officials advised Olohan to fill only vacant positions on the team with women.

He was also allegedly encouraged to fire his male employees and hire women instead.

Olohan was fired in August, according to the complaint.

“[He was]informed that his employment was terminated because he was not ‘inclusive,'” the lawsuit alleges.

“When asked specifically why Olohan thought he was not inclusive, Google’s employee research team found that Olohan was biased against high performers and considered it ‘non-inclusive.’ and commented on the employee’s walking pace, which is a hustle deemed “talented”. “

Lawyers for Google, Olohan, and Olohan did not immediately respond to the US Sun’s request for comment.

